

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – RAK Ceramics, a global leader in ceramics and porcelain manufacturing, has selected global technology giant SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to deploy an enterprise-wide digital transformation accelerated through the adoption of RISE with SAP. The program will establish end-to-end process integration across the company's 55 entities, creating a unified cloud platform that supports operations in more than 150 countries.

The project addresses the complexity of operating multiple entities across fragmented systems by consolidating them onto a core cloud platform of SAP Business Suite that includes SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud, SAP Integrated Business Planning, and SAP SuccessFactors powered by SAP Business AI. SAP Integrated Business Planning will be adopted across three key areas: sales and operations, response and supply, and demand planning, alongside SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and cloud payroll. By upgrading to a modern cloud environment, RAK Ceramics gains greater visibility and improved operational control, as well as a system designed to adapt as new technologies and business requirements emerge.

Abdallah Massaad, CEO, RAK Ceramics, said: “Selecting SAP solutions reflects our focus on strengthening how we operate and ensuring technology supports long-term growth. Consolidating global operations across RAK Ceramics onto a unified cloud platform will deliver greater transparency and control across the business. By adopting Clean Core principles and decustomization, we will create an agile infrastructure that can adapt to change over time. This foundation will enable us to introduce advanced capabilities, including AI, and empower our 12,000 employees with real-time data and integrated processes to better serve our customers.”

RAK Ceramics will implement various SAP solutions to enable more efficient management of resources across the enterprise over five years, supported by a cloud environment designed to improve efficiency and decision-making at scale. With AI-powered ERP, the company is positioned to progressively introduce intelligent automation across the enterprise. SAP Integrated Business Planning further strengthens forecasting, inventory management, and working capital efficiency, supporting resilient and responsive supply chains worldwide.

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, commented: “RAK Ceramics is demonstrating how manufacturers can simplify complex environments globally and build a digital foundation that supports scale and consistency. The deployment of SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud, Integrated Business Planning, and SuccessFactors will provide enhanced visibility and governance required to manage operations worldwide more effectively. By applying Clean Core principles, the company will reduce technical debt and establish a platform that can evolve as business and market requirements change, supporting its next phase of growth.”

Zeineddine added that RAK Ceramics is also exploring SAP Business AI capabilities, including Joule and SAP’s expanding portfolio of embedded AI use cases. SAP’s Business AI roadmap currently includes more than 350 embedded AI use cases available across its applications, with the portfolio expected to grow to over 1,000 use cases, alongside more than 40 AI agents designed to support role-based automation and decision-making across business functions.

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics’ brands in the world. Specializing in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitary ware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitary ware, 36 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 23 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe.



Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.



RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately USD $1 billion.



Learn more about RAK Ceramics : https://www.rakceramics.com



About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

