Abu Dhabi, UAE — Origen, an Abu Dhabi-based technology company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world commercial environments, today announced a $50 million strategic investment from Bluefive Capital. The investment will support Origen’s mission to design, deploy, and scale AI solutions that address complex operational challenges across government services, smart homes, and advanced manufacturing.

Founded by a group of seasoned technology executives with deep global industry experience, Origen was built on the belief that artificial intelligence delivers its greatest value when embedded into practical workflows. The leadership team brings decades of expertise across enterprise technology, digital transformation, and large-scale system deployment, positioning the company to bridge the gap between advanced AI capabilities and measurable business outcomes.

Origen operates at the intersection of cutting-edge research and operational execution, partnering with public and private sector organisations to translate emerging AI technologies into reliable, production-ready systems that enhance efficiency, resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

This investment reflects the accelerating momentum behind Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification strategy and reinforces the emirate’s commitment to building a globally competitive technology ecosystem. By supporting companies like Origen, Abu Dhabi continues to advance its leadership’s vision of becoming a world-class hub for innovation—one where transformative technologies are not only developed, but implemented at scale to power sustainable growth.

With this new capital, Origen plans to accelerate product development, expand strategic partnerships, and attract world-class talent, further strengthening its role as a trusted AI implementation partner for mission-critical sectors.

About Origen

Origen is a technology company headquartered in Abu Dhabi dedicated to advancing the practical adoption of artificial intelligence. Founded by experienced technology leaders, the company specialises in integrating AI into complex operational settings, enabling organisations to unlock new efficiencies, enhance decision-making, and build future-ready capabilities.

For more information about Origen, please visit origen.ae.

About Bluefive Capital

Bluefive Capital is a global investment firm committed to backing high-growth companies that are shaping the future of technology and industry. Through long-term partnerships and strategic capital, Bluefive supports innovators driving structural transformation across key markets.

