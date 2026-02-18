Startup Factory, in partnership with Egytrans NOSCO and with the strategic sponsorship of Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company (ACCHCO), announced the launch of the third edition of Logivators (Logivators 3.0).

The launch coincides with the introduction of the Egyptian Entrepreneurship Charter, held under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister, and reflects Egypt’s continued efforts to strengthen its position as a leading regional hub for logistics and port services. Logivators 3.0 supports applied innovation by connecting startups with real operational challenges in Egypt’s logistics sector.

The program serves as an industry-integrated platform that converts operational challenges in logistics and transportation into scalable, investment-ready business opportunities. Logivators has demonstrated strong impact in its first two editions, supporting and incubating 15 startups focused on logistics solutions. More than 20% of these startups signed MoUs with Egytrans NOSCO to deploy their solutions in real operational environments. Around 30% of the incubated startups expanded into regional markets and attracted pre-seed funding exceeding USD 1 million, while 30% of alumni startups were featured on Shark Tank.

The third edition builds on this strong foundation, introducing an expanded and more integrated program design to deepen industry collaboration and accelerate startup readiness. Logivators is evolving into a multi-dimensional innovation platform that combines industry roundtables to identify real operational challenges, applied hackathons to develop testable technical solutions, and targeted acceleration programs to prepare startups for growth and integration into national and regional supply chains. This integrated model is designed to accelerate technology adoption, enhance operational performance, strengthen collaboration between the logistics industry and emerging technology providers, and enable startups to access funding opportunities and scale their solutions.

Eng. Abir Leheta, Co-CEO Egytrans NOSCO, said:

“Egytrans NOSCO continues to be a committed partner of the Logivators program, and our participation in its third edition reflects our belief in innovation as a cornerstone of our growth and development strategy. We have been involved since the first edition, driven by our commitment to continuous learning and meaningful collaboration with startups. Logivators has enabled us to pilot emerging technology solutions in real operational environments and integrate high-impact innovations into our workflows, enhancing operational efficiency and elevating service quality. Previous editions included more than 20 specialized sessions, workshops, and seminars, and over 20% of participating startups signed MoUs with Egytrans NOSCO to deploy their solutions. This reflects the strong potential of these innovations and the tangible value Logivators delivers to the logistics sector.”

In the same context, Dr. Nadine Abou Khadra, Executive Partner at Startup Factory (pmaestro), said:

“The third edition of Logivators builds on a strategic initiative designed to integrate startups into the logistics innovation ecosystem and support commercially viable solutions. This enables startups to become active contributors to Egypt’s logistics sector, whether by deploying their solutions within large operational organizations such as Egytrans NOSCO or by accessing commercial opportunities locally and internationally. The program has also supported the regional expansion of around 30% of participating startups and enabled access to funding opportunities, resulting in pre-seed investments exceeding USD 1 million, while several alumni gained national visibility through Shark Tank.”

Mr. Hazem Abou El Nil, General Manager of Marketing and Strategic Planning at Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company (ACCHCO), added:

“Our sponsorship of Logivators reflects our strong belief in the role of technology and innovation in driving operational and strategic advancement. The program provides ACCHCO with early access to commercially viable solutions and enables collaboration with startups to develop new business opportunities. This strengthens our ability to deliver more efficient and flexible services to our customers. The regional expansion achieved by around 30% of participating startups also demonstrates the program’s effectiveness in creating tangible value for ACCHCO and for the maritime transport and logistics sector as a whole.”

It is worth noting that, across its first two editions, Logivators has strengthened its role as a strategic platform for advancing innovation in Egypt’s logistics sector. The program has contributed to the growth of logistics-focused startups, connected emerging companies with real operational environments, and expanded opportunities for commercial deployment and regional market access