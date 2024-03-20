Dubai, UAE: HE Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today held a meeting with the heads of fishermen's associations in the UAE where she affirmed the UAE’s support for fishermen and the fishing sector, and expressed support for increasing their contribution to national food security and to ensuring the sustainability of the marine environment.

The meeting was attended by HE Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, HE Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, HE Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali, Director General of the Municipality of Umm Al Quwain, HE Sulaiman Al Khadeem, Chairman of the Fishermen's Associations, and heads of fishermen’s associations in the UAE.

Dr Al Dahak said: "Our wise leadership prioritizes the welfare of fishermen by supporting the prosperity and continuity of the profession, which has long been an integral part of our food security. We aim to enhance the sustainability of the sector and its supply chain as part of our work to achieve food security and its sustainability."

Her Excellency added: "We are committed to empowering fishermen to practice fishing activities and maximize our benefits from fisheries in addition to maintaining its sustainable development. We aim to achieve our common objectives through our mutual commitment to implement top-tier sustainable practices.”

HE also praised the role of the heads of fishermen's associations in helping fishermen apply the various laws and regulations that ensure the sustainability of the UAE's fishing sector for future generations.

Discussions

The meeting the Ministry stressed the need to strengthen the role of fishermen’s associations in raising fishermen’s awareness of ministerial decisions. The fishermen also raised several different topics with the aim of easing and facilitating the situation for fishermen.

The Ministry affirmed that it is putting together workshops to educate fishermen about laws, legislation, and their involvement in it.