UAE Banks Federation, the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, organised the Annual Interbank Football Tournament (IBFT) recently as part of its efforts to support social and charitable initiatives, and enhance cooperation between the member banks of the Federation and their role in serving the community.

In line with UAE Banks Federation social responsibility programmess, charitable initiatives, local community development and the promotion of sustainable development, the tournament prizes were dedicated to the Emirates Red Crescent’s charitable and humanitarian projects. Twelve teams from banks operating in the UAE took part in the tournament, which was organised in the presence of Jamal Saleh, Director General of UAE Banks Federation, a number of representatives from the association's member banks, their employees and their families.

Dubai Islamic Bank team won first place in the annual football tournament, while HSBC Bank came second and the Sharjah Islamic Bank team came third.

Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General of UBF, said: "Organising the annual interbank tournaments for UBF members is an affirmation of the banking sector's commitment to its social responsibility. These initiatives are organised under the direct supervision of Central Bank of the UAE, which is keen to establish the standards of social responsibility, corporate governance, transparency and sustainable practices."

He added: "Our role is not limited to motivating and supporting the member banks of the Federation to provide advanced banking services and products in a safe and smooth system, but also extends to strengthening relationships among banking community, working together for the overall benefit of society, motivating employees to adopt healthy habits through the promotion of sporting activities and providing an appropriate for them to exercise their social responsibilities."

The Director General of UAE Banks Federation expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the participants of the tournament: "The banking sector plays an important role in supporting and developing various sports by sponsoring tournaments, teams and participants and contributing to social responsibility initiatives. The IBFT is characterised by the fact that it offers the employees of member banks the opportunity to make a direct contribution to supporting these initiatives.”

IBFT was launched in 2019 as part of the UBF initiatives to encourage member banks to promote social responsibility, improve the working environment and participate in various sports, environmental and awareness-raising activities.

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF) is the sole representative body comprising 59 members of banks and organisations operating in the UAE. UBF advocates the interests of all its members and enhances cooperation and coordination between them in order to elevate the UAE's banking ecosystem for the benefit of members, customers, and the overall UAE economy.

UBF's mission and objectives are focused on representing its members and defending their rights and interest. UBF provides a platform for cooperation and the exchange of ideas and expertise among its members and plays a significant role in raising public awareness about the contributions of the UAE banking sector to the economic and social development of the country.

UBF has a 22-member Advisory Council consisting of CEOs and General Managers from member banks and financial institutions, which oversees the implementation of UBF's policies and activities. The CEOs Council also makes directional decisions through UBF's General Secretariat for UBF's 26 technical and 3 advisory committees, which in turn are tasked to discuss all issues relevant to the UAE banking and financial services ecosystem. UAE Banks Federation also includes a CEOs Consultative Council, which consists of chief executives of other member banks.

