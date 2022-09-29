Dubai:- NOW Money, the digital payroll solution for companies in the United Arab Emirates has been awarded ten international accolades for its innovative payroll services for corporates and inclusive banking solutions for their employees.

Notably, NOW Money has been recognised twice as the Most Innovative FinTech Company in the UAE, a huge accolade considering the tough competition in the UAE from rising and established FinTech firms.

In addition, NOW Money was awarded six awards for its effective and unique payroll solutions which is now helping over 200 businesses, with other notable winners including Empay LLC, CROWE MAK and YAP Payment Services.

NOW Money’s Founders Ian Dillon and Katharine Budd also picked up the coveted award for game changers of the year in the UAE.

The full breakdown of the 10 awards won for NOW Money is:

1.Cosmopolitan The Daily

Most Innovative Digital Payroll Solutions Provider - UAE 2022

2. Cosmopolitan The Daily

Best Secured Payroll Services - UAE 2022

3. Gamechangers Awards

Account and Money Transfer Service of the Year - UAE

4. Gamechangers Awards

FinTech Company of the Year - UAE

5. Gamechangers Awards

Gamechanger of the Year, Ian Dillon and Katharine Budd - UAE

6. FDI Insider awards

Best Digital Payroll Solutions Provider

7. Business World

Top Digital Payroll Solutions Provider

8. Global Business Magazine Awards

Most Innovative Digital Payroll Solutions Provider UAE

9. Global Business Magazine Awards

Most Innovative FinTech Company UAE

10. Global Business Magazine Awards

Most Innovative Digital Payroll Solutions Provider UAE 2022

Noel Connolly, CEO of NOW Money, commented on the award wins: "We are delighted that NOW Money has been recognised in these global leagues which proves we are leaders in the banking revolution in the GCC.

“Our mission is to provide a world where everyone has instant access to financial services and our team is very focussed on delivering that. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a best-in-class, seamless experience for businesses and their employees to deliver positive social change and social mobility. To be internationally acknowledged in these prestigious awards for innovation and social inclusion is the recognition the team and its Founders Ian and Katharine deserve.”

NOW Money has now facilitated AED 1 billion in salaries paid through the platform since its launch in 2016, with plans for international expansion and an option for direct to consumer account access over the next year.

About NOW Money

NOW Money works with GCC companies as a payroll service. Every company receives the easy-to-use NOW Money payroll portal, and every employee receives a NOW Money account, and the NOW Money app, which gives them the ability to remit money overseas safely and quickly at low cost.

NOW Money has won over 20 awards internationally for financial inclusion and is backed by the world’s best-known fintech venture capital funds, banks and regulators.

NOW Money is the working name of NOW Payment Services Provider L.L.C, license number 767072 since 2016.