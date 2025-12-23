Dubai: UAE-based Major Developments is proud to be among the first real estate developers to officially sign and announce its grand-scale residential project in the newly launched Marjan Beach—an 85-million-sq-ft coastal mixed-use masterplan, by Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, that is rapidly becoming the UAE’s most coveted development zone. With global hospitality giants set to host 12,000 hotel keys on Marjan Beach, this iconic shoreline featuring 3 kilometres of beach frontage and 6.5 million sq. ft. of lush open spaces, is poised to establish new benchmarks in waterfront living in the region and welcome over 180,000 visitors annually.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, and Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, officially signed the land acquisition agreement for Major Developments’ third upcoming project in Ras Al Khaimah. The agreement marks a significant milestone reinforcing a shared vision to shape one of the UAE’s most ambitious coastal destinations.

Major Developments’ luxury residential landmark will be developed in collaboration with Bayaty Architects, the globally acclaimed design firm known for its exemplary craftsmanship, contemporary sensibilities, and signature modern spatial philosophy. Bayaty Architects has established a distinct language of sculptural architecture and experiential interiors, making this partnership a natural fit for a destination set to redefine Ras Al Khaimah’s coastal skyline over the next decade.

Situated at the heart of Marjan Beach, the destination benefits from direct connectivity to Wynn Al Marjan Island via a newly developed bridge, while remaining close to vibrant locations in Ras Al Khaimah and E11 highway. This strategic positioning enhances Marjan Beach’s appeal as a premium waterfront destination with strong tourism and long-term investment potential.

Ras Al Khaimah has seen real estate investments thrive in recent times, while tourism demand continues to outpace hospitality supply through 2030. In alignment with this growth, Major Developments’ portfolio—anchored by the iconic Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island and the fast-selling Colibri Views in RAK Central—has already set new regional benchmarks through innovation, hospitality-led amenities, and strong investor confidence. These achievements have cemented the company’s reputation for delivering future-ready destinations, not just buildings.

The new beachfront development continues this trajectory with a one-of-a-kind architectural design that integrates Bayaty Architects’ design mastery with Major Developments’ vision for world-class luxury living. With sweeping sea views, next-generation amenities, and a prime address in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, this unique residential development is poised to become one of the most defining structures at Marjan Beach.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, the Group CEO of Marjan, said: “As a global benchmark for waterfront living, Marjan Beach reinforces the strong demand for world-class real estate in the Emirate, providing new opportunities for investors, businesses, and residents. With its proven expertise in delivering luxury real estate developments, Major Developments will curate an elevated lifestyle experience for our discerning residents. We look forward to further elevating Marjan Beach's position as the region’s most coveted waterfront address, reflecting our commitment to transform Ras Al Khaimah into a global lifestyle and investment hub.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, said: “Marjan Beach is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most anticipated masterplans, and signing this landmark agreement with Marjan, allows us to redefine what luxury tourism and living mean on a global stage. Major Developments has always pushed boundaries with innovative amenities and lifestyle-forward thinking. This project will introduce a design language that is intentionally unconventional, sculptural, and deeply experiential. Our ethos and Bayaty’s design discipline are remarkably aligned, making this collaboration both natural and necessary for a project of this scale.”

The new project marks a bold continuation of Major Developments’ vision for transformative, future-ready living in Ras Al Khaimah.

About Marjan

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents and visitors alike.