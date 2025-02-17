Dubai, United Arab Emirates – With the GCC on track to nearly double its hotel room stock by the end of the decade, the industry is under pressure to embrace new and innovative ways to construct hotels in the most rapid, efficient, and cost-effective manner. Rising to this opportunity, LINQ, the modular construction arm ALEC, has invested to ramp up its production capabilities, and is now capable of delivering nearly 1,900 fully fit-out luxury rooms per year. Being the first company to secure a modular construction license from the Dubai Municipality to pioneer G+6 buildings, LINQ is poised to be the leading modular construction partner to regional resorts, boutique hotels and luxury serviced apartments.

Critically, by producing its ‘plug-and-play’ 3- to 5-star hotel rooms entirely offsite within the tightly controlled and highly optimized settings of its expansive production facility in the Dubai, the company is able to target a remarkably low material wastage – estimated by the Waste & Resources Action Program (WRAP) to be up to as much as up to 90% less than traditional construction techniques. “When talking about 400,000 new hotel rooms being built over the next six years, every fraction counts. So, the efficiencies made possible by modular construction techniques quickly cascade to offer tremendous benefit. Paired with the potential for enhanced quality, and speed of delivery – made possible by factory-controlled production – this paradigm has the potential to play a significant role in meeting the GCC’s unprecedented demand for hotel room stock,” said Graham Petty, Operations Manager at LINQ.

Through 2024, LINQ demonstrated the feasibility and benefits of modular construction for the hospitality sector by successfully manufacturing and installing 218 serviced apartments at Sindalah, the iconic island destination in the region. Key to the success of this project was the firm’s work in pioneering sustainable materials tailored to enhance efficiency, durability, and sustainability. “We’re challenging misconceptions around build quality and acoustic performance that relate to dry walling and other traditional techniques. By introducing a lightweight cellular concrete infill to the regional market, we can offer rooms with industry-benchmarked acoustic, thermal and fire performance,” said Petty.

To further inform the market around this new construction paradigm, LINQ has developed a demo unit for a 5-star hotel room that will be showcased at the upcoming Project Control Expo in the UAE. Constructed with a 50mm thick lightweight concrete floor, luxury joinery, and natural marble, this demo unit also includes the DigiValet standalone guest room management system. “We’re demonstrating that modular rooms can be every bit as high-quality, luxurious, and feature packed as their traditionally built counterparts. With global leading hospitality chains now signing on to adopt this approach for their properties in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we’re at a critical inflection point. At LINQ, we’re primed for the opportunity and are excited to see this segment go from strength to strength,” concluded Petty.

About LINQ

LINQ is an innovative sustainable modular solutions provider that integrates industry best practices with high-quality materials, resulting in an agile, sustainable product that can be assembled anywhere. Manufactured in Dubai, UAE, within a controlled production environment, LINQ provides a level of consistency that improves project durations, while reducing material waste and energy consumption. LINQ is a member of ALEC Engineering and Contracting, a leading Middle East-based contractor, which enables it to leverage innovative manufacturing methods and cutting-edge modular techniques for the development of well-designed, factory-built units.

