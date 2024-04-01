Baraya Extended Care has entered the Saudi market, filling a gap in long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) and rehabilitation services. With a rapidly ageing population, Saudi Arabia faces a significant shortage of LTPAC and rehabilitation beds, and solving this unmet need is a key priority of Vision 2030. As public hospitals are experiencing capacity constraints, dedicated LTPAC and rehabilitation facilities represent a better way to improve patients’ lives and alleviate the burden on hospitals.

Baraya’s first outpatient clinic recently opened in Riyadh in early 2024. The second outpatient clinic will open in Jeddah in April 2024. Its first in-patient long-term care hospital is under construction and expected to open in Abha by the end of 2025. It is estimated that Baraya will create jobs for over 500 Saudis out of 1,300 staff across medical, clinical, admin and managerial roles.

Riyadh, Jeddah and Abha were selected for Baraya’s first phase of openings due to population density and a lack of available services. The Abha facility will serve the main city and surrounding areas, including Jizzan, Najran, and Khamis Mushait.

Six rehabilitation outpatient clinics are being planned offering physical, occupational, speech and language therapy, plus advanced and intensive rehabilitation services. In addition, three long-term care hospitals are being planned to provide specialised services for Saudi’s ageing population, which grew from 4.9 million in 2020 to 12.5 million in 2023. Baraya’s long-term care hospitals will also care for younger patients who have experienced serious injury or have congenital diseases.

Jad Halaby, Chief Executive Officer of Baraya, said: “Our mission is to provide a comprehensive range of extended care services, addressing a critical need in the Kingdom. With an initial nine facilities planned, we will combine international standards and local expertise to contribute to developing the healthcare sector and improving the lives of patients and families in Saudi Arabia.”

Baraya is a portfolio company of TVM Capital Healthcare, a highly specialised global healthcare investment firm operating in the Middle East since 2009. The firm has an excellent track record and extensive expertise in specialty care and extended care from having founded and built companies in the region, such as ProVita International Medical Center and Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center in the UAE and KSA.

