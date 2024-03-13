Dubai: Turkish Technic, the Istanbul-based leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, has recently signed a component pool agreement with Silk Way West Airlines, one of the youngest Boeing 777F fleet operators with ongoing orders. Through this agreement, Silk Way West Airlines will have access to spare parts pooling and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) services for the required components. Additionally, the operator will benefit from short and fast transport routes within Turkish Technic’s global supply chain network, including AOG (Aircraft on Ground) support for time-critical components.

Commenting on the new agreement, Mikail Akbulut, CEO of Turkish Technic, said: ‘‘We are delighted to have taken the first step towards a long-term cooperation with Silk Way West Airlines. With decades of experience in component maintenance and large inventory of components, we are proud to be a leading solution center for Boeing 777 component pooling. We are excited to work closely with the operator to ensure the highest level of safety and reliability for their Boeing 777F fleet.”

Wolfgang Meier, President of Silk Way West Airlines emphasized the significance of the agreement, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with Turkish Technic to enhance our operational capabilities and uphold our commitment to excellence in air cargo transportation. This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing reliable and efficient services to our customers worldwide."

Operating as a one-stop MRO company with high-quality service, competitive turnaround times, comprehensive in-house capabilities at its state-of-the-art hangars, Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made PBH and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.

About Turkish Technic

Turkish Technic (IATP: TKT), an association of Turkish Airlines group companies (Istanbul Stock Exchange: THYAO), is one of the world’s leading aviation services providers, where comprehensive maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification and reconfiguration services are performed with a highly qualified workforce of 10.500 staff within Istanbul Ataturk Airport, Sabiha Gokcen Airport and Istanbul Airport facilities on two separate continents. Aside from its engineering and maintenance activities, Turkish Technic supports aircraft operators and owners globally with encompassing component pooling, design, certification and production services. For more information: visit our website or connect with us on Facebook, X, Youtube, Linkedin and Instagram.

About Silk Way West Airlines

Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe via its fleet of 14 dedicated Boeing 777F, 747-8F, and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. On April 28, 2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five new 777 Freighters, followed by a further agreement signed on November 10, 2022 for the purchase of two state-of-the-art 777-8 Freighters. Silk Way West Airlines also agreed the purchase of two A350 Freighters with Airbus on June 28, 2022.

The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, and its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the Americas.