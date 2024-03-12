Multi-award-winning global beauty brand, BPerfect Cosmetics, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the dynamic Dubai market through an exciting partnership with retail giants Lifestyle Group and Watsons.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The official launch party unfolded at Nazcaa Dubai, Downtown Dubai on Thursday, March 7, 2024, welcoming a select group of Dubai's most celebrated beauty influencers. Guests were immersed into the electrifying world of BPerfect, experiencing firsthand the brand's distinctive fusion of cutting-edge beauty, versatility, and innovation.

With a DJ spinning tunes, a claw machine filled with BPerfect minis, and captivating product demos, attendees indulged in cocktails and canapés before founder Brendan McDowell took the stage to share the brand’s incredible history, ethos, and exciting future plans.

Amidst the buzz, BPerfect Makeup Artists dazzled the crowd with stunning Eid makeup looks, revealing the secrets behind the allure of each product and showcasing their renowned versatility. In a final flourish, every guest departed with a gift bag bursting at the seams with BPerfect's favourites.

Continuing the excitement, on Friday, March 8th, international MUA Katie Daley hosted an intimate masterclass for 20 lucky attendees. With insider tips and tricks, she showcased how to achieve flawless looks using BPerfect's most popular products, leaving her audience visibly inspired to recreate their own BPerfect beauty magic.

Since its inception in 2012 with a humble £500 personal investment by founder Brendan McDowell, BPerfect Cosmetics has emerged as a global powerhouse in the beauty industry. McDowell's bold decision to refuse a €80K investment offer on Dragon’s Den set the stage for the brand's unprecedented success.

Today, BPerfect enjoys cult-like status among celebrities, style influencers, and beauty enthusiasts worldwide, collaborating with globally renowned MUAs such as Katie Daley (Miss KAD) and public figures, such as Love Island’s Ekin-Su. With over 2,000 retailers globally to date and twelve standalone Megastores, BPerfect’s diverse product range is adored by makeup artists and novices alike.

One thing is for sure, there’s no stopping the meteoric rise of BPerfect, with much more to come in 2024 and beyond.

BPerfect’s Units are located in the Lifestyle Mall of Emirates, Watsons Mall of Emirates, Watsons Dubai Mall, Watsons Dubai Festival City, Lifestyle Bawadi Mall, Lifestyle Al Zahia, Lifestyle Mirdif City Centre, Lifestyle Rak Bin Dahar, Lifestyle Fujairah City Centre.

-Ends-

