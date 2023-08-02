Cairo – TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt collaborated with Dar Al Orman to launch sustainability initiative through providing access to clean water connections for underprivileged families in Sayed Selim village, Tamia district at Al Fayoum. This initiative comes in line with the company strategy for supporting the countries operating in, as to achieve the goal of building better future in Egypt.

“We are grateful to be part of this initiative and to work closely with Dar Al Orman, those families were suffering on daily basis to reach clean water sources and today, we are so proud to see the positive impact of this project, as we believe that the necessity of improving lives of employees is equivalent to citizens.” Said Mr. Thomas Strauss, Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt.

Thomas added that both entities worked together for the benefit of communities in having access to clean water, in line with Egypt’s vision 2030.

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt puts sustainability in all its dimensions at the center of its strategy and operations, accordingly the company has been accompanying Egypt for decades in initiatives directly benefiting the Egyptian people, promoting well-being and promoting better lives.

It’s noteworthy that TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt considers this initiative a reminder to more keenness’ around the challenges we face to preserve clean and safe water in our community, as well as appreciating the government’s effort and contribution in facing these challenges.

About TotalEnergies in Egypt

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt is a subsidiary of the international broad energy company TotalEnergies SE established in 1998. The Company is active across the entire oil, natural gas, and energy sector, with General Sales, Lubricants, and Aviation activities as well as a Retail Network of 240 stations across the country. Our 1,500 employees are committed to energy that us ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible. At TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, the safety of people and operations, environmental protection, customer satisfaction and listening to stakeholders are core concerns. Industrial hygiene, employees’ health and product quality are absolute priorities.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies’ Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world’s number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

