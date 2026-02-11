Global communications platform Infobip, has levelled-up marketing performance with advanced optimization capabilities for their Marketing Messages API for WhatsApp, leading client Grupo Baguer to increase Return On Investment (ROI) by more than 60%.

As a Premium Meta Partner, Infobip is among the first to offer sophisticated new features designed to navigate stricter user-level caps, prioritize high-engagement content, and improve campaign ROI for global brands.

As the WhatsApp ecosystem evolves, marketing traffic delivering improved user experience is prioritized. With user-level message caps becoming stricter, businesses relying on legacy connection methods risk hitting delivery walls. Infobip’s support for the Marketing Messages API creates a crucial pathway for brands to maintain and expand their reach. Early adopters are already seeing positive results. Grupo Baguer, the Colombian fashion group, turned to Infobip to solve delivery challenges and maximize campaign efficiency.

“Managing several fashion brands and running frequent promotional campaigns, we needed a more efficient way to ensure our messages actually reached customers,” said Oleksandr Shevtsov, Marketing Director at Grupo Baguer. “With marketing optimizations through the Marketing Messages API for WhatsApp powered by Infobip, we saw a 6-percentage-point increase in the delivery of our marketing traffic compared to the delivery rates of campaigns without optimizations via the Cloud API. Better delivery rates boosted our ROI by more than 60%.”

Janeth Rodriguez, VP Revenue Region LATAM at Infobip, commented: “The era of ‘spray and pray’ messaging is over. Relevance is key. By integrating these advanced optimizations into the Marketing Messages API, we are ensuring our clients aren't just sending messages, but reaching their audiences in a compliant, effective way. This cements Infobip’s position as the partner of choice for high-performance WhatsApp marketing.”​

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

