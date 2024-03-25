Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: TikTok announced a partnership with UTURN, a leading publisher in the MENA region, to launch "Daily Fawazeer for Brands Presented by UTURN" exclusively for TikTok during the holy month of Ramadan. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing locally produced Saudi entertainment to TikTok's diverse audience.

In a market where online content consumption is high but local production remains relatively low, UTURN has been bridging this gap since its inception in 2010. Today, UTURN is a leading online content creator, producer, and publisher in the region, committed to delivering engaging content tailored to the local audiences. This Ramadan, TikTok and UTURN partnered to launch "Daily Fawazeer for Brands," which offers 30 days of engaging and entertaining riddles throughout Ramadan.

Fawazeer Ramadan, which was originally an Egyptian television show featuring riddles presented in musical form, will be adapted to new audiences with a modern twist. Hosted by two beloved Saudi TikTok creators, TikTok users will be able to decode each daily Fawazeer before the answer is revealed post-iftar, enhancing the Ramadan experience on the platform, and making TikTok entertainment part of your Ramadan ritual.

Shadi Kandil, General Manager, Global Business Solutions, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central and South Asia, TikTok said, “Fawazeer Ramadan dates back to the 1960s, and holds strong cultural influence, specifically in the Middle East. In partnership with UTURN, we’re blending tradition with a contemporary twist to resonate with today's diverse demographics. Through this exclusive adaptation and partnership with premium Saudi publishers, we not only honour our culture, but also tap into new audiences, providing advertisers with a prime opportunity to connect with fresh consumer segments."

Kaswara Alkhatib, Founder and Chairman of UTURN said, "Reviving the tradition of Fawazeer Ramadan is more than just about honoring our heritage, it's about embracing innovation and evolution. At UTURN, we recognize the multifaceted nature of storytelling and the power of collaboration. Teaming up with TikTok allows us to boldly experiment with formats, breathing new life into timeless narratives while tapping into fresh audiences. Through this partnership, we're not just preserving culture, we're creating new avenues for engagement and connection, shaping the future of content creation."

UTURN's adaptation for TikTok aims to capture the essence of this tradition while integrating visual elements at the heart of the content through TikTok's native visuals, allowing for authentic branded content experiences. Ramadan is a time of heightened engagement and spending across the region, making it an opportune moment for businesses to showcase their products and services.

