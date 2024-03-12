Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: TikTok announced a partnership with Telfaz 11, a creative media studio from Saudi Arabia specializing in local entertainment content, to debut the first-ever episodic branded content series produced exclusively for TikTok. This partnership ushers in a new era of native Saudi-first branded entertainment for audiences across the region, and presents advertisers with a fresh opportunity to reach diverse audiences.

This Ramadan, Telfaz 11 will introduce two captivating shows tailored exclusively for TikTok viewers. These series will natively integrate advertisers into the heart of weekly Ramadan episodes, while delivering immersive experiences that prioritize entertainment and celebrate Saudi culture. The two shows span across different themes, ensuring that there’s something for everyone to enjoy. One of the shows invites TikTok users to embark on an adventure alongside two agents that take on daring missions in each episode. Meanwhile, the other show promises laughter and social reflections as Em Salah, an elder Saudi woman, humorously dissects trends and culture, and discusses the next generation of Saudi voices.

The partnership highlights TikTok's continued evolution into a premier entertainment destination, showcasing engaging content that resonates with diverse audiences. Through these exclusive series, TikTok demonstrates its commitment to providing users with high-quality, locally-produced entertainment throughout the Ramadan season.

Shadi Kandil, General Manager, Global Business Solutions, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central and South Asia, TikTok said: "TikTok is an entertainment-first platform. It's where content and community come together to create immersive experiences that engage and entertain audiences, driving meaningful business impact. Our partnership with Telfaz 11 brings best-in-class publishers to the platform to produce locally relevant content that our community will enjoy, allowing advertisers to natively engage with audiences on a deeper level during the month of Ramadan."

For advertisers, this partnership presents an exciting opportunity to redefine their Ramadan marketing approach and connect with audiences in an authentic, engaging, and intimate way. In many ways, it combines TikTok's community-building and storytelling capabilities with Telfaz 11's creative expertise at the intersection of innovation.

"We are always looking to adapt our content format in ways that reach different audiences,” said Alaa Faden, CEO at Telfaz 11. "Through these shows we aim to deliver compelling narratives that entertain, inspire, and resonate with TikTok's diverse communities."

