Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced the launch of a cloud service providing access to Quantum Processing Units (QPUs) developed by TII’s Quantum Computing Hardware Lab. Initially available to TII partners, the service enables users to run quantum workloads directly on TII’s physical quantum hardware in the cloud.

Established four years ago, the Quantum Research Center’s Quantum Computing Hardware Lab has advanced from foundational capability-building to delivering cloud-accessible quantum systems based on superconducting devices. The lab currently operates multiple QPU systems ranging from 5 to 25 qubits, including in-house fabricated chips that demonstrate quantum coherence times up to ten times longer than TII’s first-generation prototypes. These advances reflect growing in-house expertise across quantum design, fabrication, and system-level integration.

The launch is the result of a coordinated effort between the Quantum Computing Hardware Lab and TII’s Quantum Middleware team, with Qibo serving as the software layer for job submission and execution workflows. Qibo is TII’s open-source quantum software framework that enables users to build quantum circuits and hybrid quantum-classical workflows, and to execute them seamlessly across simulators and QPU backends through a unified interface.

Dr. Leandro Aolita, Chief Researcher of TII’s Quantum Research Centre, said: “Launching a cloud-accessible QPU service only four years after establishing the lab demonstrates both the pace and ambition of our quantum program. Until now, this infrastructure has been used internally by TII’s Quantum Algorithms team to develop, validate, and benchmark quantum workflows. With today’s launch, we are extending that same cloud-based access model to our partners, providing a practical platform to accelerate experimentation and hybrid quantum-classical development on locally developed infrastructure.”

The service will continue to expand over time, with additional capabilities, system upgrades, and partner access pathways introduced as the quantum ecosystem matures.

By enabling cloud-based access to its physical quantum hardware, TII is advancing applied quantum research and hybrid quantum–classical experimentation on locally developed systems. To learn more, visit: https://q-cloud.tii.ae .

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII):

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

Press Contact:

Jinan Warrayat: – jinan.warrayat@tii.ae

tii@edelman.com