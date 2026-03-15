Operating cash flow increased by 14% to $6.3 billion, capital expenditure increased to $3.1 billion in 2025, and return on working capital increased to 9.9%

Strong trade growth boosts investment and expands export opportunities for Egyptian companies

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DP World Group (DP World) today announced record financial results for 2025, with revenues up 22% to US$24.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA up 18% to US$6.4 billion (26.3% margin), driven by strong performance in its ports, terminals and logistics businesses.

Profit for the year increased by 32.2% to $1.96 billion, reflecting the impact of operational leverage and discipline in cost management. Operating cash flows increased by 14% to $6.3 billion.

Commenting on the results, H.E. Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World, said: "In an environment of high levels of uncertainty and changing trade dynamics, our diversified portfolio, discipline in capital allocation and our focus on high-yield shipments have enabled us to achieve resilient profitability and strong cash flows. These results reflect the strength of our integrated platform and our ability to adapt to the reshaping of supply chains."

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer, DP World, added: "The Ports & Terminals segment delivered an exceptionally strong performance, supported by strong handling volumes, improved yields and discipline in cost management, with revenue per 20ft container on a benchmark basis increasing by 8.5%. Across our logistics and wider business platform, we have continued to expand our capabilities and deepen collaboration through our operational model One DP World. We continue to focus on capital allocation discipline, operational excellence, and customer-centric execution to support our clients in the face of near-term uncertainty, while selectively investing for long-term sustainable growth."

Return on working capital increased from 8.9% in 2024 to 9.9%, reflecting improved profits despite continued geopolitical and trade uncertainty.

DP World invested $3.1 billion in capital expenditure in 2025 (up from $2.2 billion in 2024) to support capacity expansion and boost productivity globally. The ports' capacity has also increased to 109 million 20-foot TEUs. The Group's capital expenditure budget for 2026 is approximately US$ 3 billion, with a focus on priority projects, including Jebel Ali, Global Drydocks, Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (UK), Ndiayan (Senegal) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

The Group has reduced its Scope 1 and II emissions by 14% compared to 2022, while around 67% of its global electricity needs are currently sourced from renewable sources. The Group's operations in the GCC have contributed significantly to the Group's overall performance.

DP World in Egypt

Operations in Egypt contributed to the Group's strong performance in 2025, with record handling volumes of 1.1 million 20-foot TEUs recorded at Sokhna Port, and the opening of the Sokhna Logistics Zone, an integrated logistics facility adjacent to the port spanning an area of 300,000 square meters with an investment of US$85 million, supporting manufacturing and exports. DP World is also developing a state-of-the-art refrigerated storage facility with an investment of $29 million in the Elsewedy Industrial Development Park, in support of agricultural exports and frozen food processing.

Rizwan Somar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, DP World Group - Indian Subcontinent, Central Asia, the Levant and Egypt, said: "DP World's strong financial performance reflects continued trade growth across the region. This translates into tangible benefits for Egypt, represented in more investments and opportunities for Egyptian companies, by increasing exports across the Red Sea and opening up new regional and global markets."

The Group's Global Financial Performance

2024 2025 Percentage change (based on comparable comparison and currency stability) Revenue 20,023 24,422 13.4% Adjusted EBITDA 5,450 6,430 16.8% Earnings before interest and taxes 3,357 4,066 22.1% Profit 1,483 1,960 31.8% Profits attributable to the owners of the company 751 1,072 42.7%

*Similar comparison ratios and currency stability have been calculated after making the necessary adjustments to neutralize the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, and the impact of acquisitions and exits, in order to ensure the accuracy of the comparison between the two periods.

For more information on the financial and operating results, please refer to the Investor Announcements page on DP World's official website. https://www.dpworld.com/en/investors/announcements