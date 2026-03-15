Jeddah – The Saudi Cabinet has officially designated 2026 as the “Year of Artificial Intelligence,” marking a strategic step toward strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for data and advanced technologies, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Commenting on the announcement, Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly, Chief Executive Officer of Desert Technologies (DT), welcomed the decision, emphasizing that it represents a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s journey toward building a data-driven digital economy founded on innovation and advanced technologies.

Sharbatly noted that the initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking strategy to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and expand the role of artificial intelligence in supporting economic development while enhancing the efficiency of key sectors.

He also highlighted the pivotal role played by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in establishing a comprehensive national ecosystem for data and artificial intelligence, enabling both public and private sector entities to leverage modern technologies in achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

Sharbatly added that the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to accelerating innovation and building advanced digital infrastructure capable of supporting the economy of the future. He explained that Desert Technologies, through partnerships with leading global companies, is working to develop advanced data centers within the Kingdom to support technology localization, knowledge transfer, and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a regional hub for digital infrastructure and AI technologies.

The National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence, led by SDAIA, has already contributed to significant progress for the Kingdom in global rankings. Saudi Arabia ranked 14th globally in the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index, placed third worldwide in the OECD AI Policy Observatory, and ranked first in the Arab world in the development of advanced AI models according to Stanford University indicators.

Saudi Arabia’s AI sector is also witnessing rapid growth. Government spending on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies increased by 56.25 percent in 2024 compared with 2023. Meanwhile, Saudi companies in the sector secured approximately $9.1 billion in funding across 70 investment deals, with more than 664 companies currently operating in the data and artificial intelligence space, further strengthening the private sector’s role in supporting the national economy.