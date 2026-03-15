Members of the Estidamah Bloc have formally submitted their candidacy applications for the elections of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) for its 31st cycle. The submission took place today, Saturday, at the Chamber’s headquarters in Sanabis.

In addition to the Bloc’s Chairman, Mr. Nabeel Khalid Kanoo, the Estidamah Bloc includes the following business leaders: Mr. Mohammed Al Kooheji, Mr. Nawaf Al Zayani, Mr. Yousuf Salahuddin, Mrs. Sonya Janahi, Mrs. Sawsan Abulhassan, Mrs. Abeer Almoayyed, Mr. Ahmed Al Saloom, Mr. Jameel Al Ghanah, Professor Waheeb Al Khaja, Mr. Abdulwahab Al Hawaj, Mr. Mohammed Adel Fakhro, Mr. Shaker Al Helli, Mr. Rashad Zainal, Mr. Mohammed Nader Diwani, Mr Hassan Bader Kaiksow, Mr. Khalid Abdulrahman Juma, and Mr. Khalid Engineer.

Through this diverse group of candidates, the Bloc brings together a blend of elite business leaders, professional expertise, and ambitious emerging talent united under a shared vision to support stability and sustainable growth for Bahrain’s business community.

Estidamah: One Voice for One Business Community

On this occasion, Mr. Nabeel Kanoo delivered a press statement in which he emphasized that the official submission of the Bloc’s candidacy represents both a responsibility and a commitment towards the merchants and members of the Chamber’s General Assembly, and stated: “We in the Estidamah Bloc recognize that the current phase presents several challenges for the commercial sector, particularly in light of the regional circumstances and economic shifts taking place across the region. This makes it increasingly important to strengthen cooperation and effective coordination between the Bahrain Chamber and the esteemed government to ensure the continued stability and growth of the commercial sector.

"We also wish to acknowledge the government’s significant efforts and initiatives in support of the Kingdom’s economic sectors, foremost among them the commercial sector. These measures have made a meaningful contribution to safeguarding the stability of the national economy. We are confident that, just as the government stood alongside the business community during the COVID 19 pandemic by introducing support packages that helped mitigate its impact, it will continue to play an important role in the coming phase by launching further programs and initiatives that support commercial activity."

“If we earn the confidence of the business community and are elected to the Chamber’s Board of Directors, we will serve as an active and credible voice for the commercial sector. Our approach will be rooted in constructive collaboration with the relevant authorities to help shape practical responses, support impactful initiatives, and champion programs that strengthen the sector’s stability and growth, advance the interests of merchants, and contribute to the broader progress and long-term sustainability of Bahrain’s economy.”

Bridging Generations and Shaping the Future

Estidamah Bloc is distinguished by its ability to connect the legacy of Bahrain’s commercial history with the technologies shaping the economy of the future. The Bloc includes businesspeople from long established business families who contributed to the development of Bahrain’s economic prosperity, alongside entrepreneurs and professionals representing a new generation of economic leadership. This diversity seeks to create a professional platform that transfers accumulated expertise to younger generations while opening the door for emerging leaders to contribute to innovation and advancement within the commercial sector.

The Bloc also stresses that strengthening entrepreneurship begins with closer alignment between education and labor market needs. It also extends to supporting initiatives that enhance the business environment and create new growth opportunities for entrepreneurs and SMEs.

A Practical and Forward-Looking Electoral Program

The Bloc’s electoral program offers a compelling roadmap that skillfully balances pragmatic solutions with bold ambition. At its core, the strategy seeks to fortify the national economy by revitalizing productive sectors and modernizing the business landscape through rapid digitalization.

Central to the Bloc’s vision is the conviction that the knowledge economy has transitioned from a strategic choice to an essential foundation for long-term prosperity. To drive this transition, Estidamah prioritizes the digital evolution of SMEs, the expansion of e-commerce infrastructure, and the strategic promotion of Bahraini exports across regional and global markets.

Supporting Key Economic Sectors

The Bloc’s champions a strategic vision tailored to sharpen the competitive edge of Bahrain’s vital economic sectors. A key pillar of this approach is the advancement of a flexible regulatory framework that ensures operational costs remain proportional to business revenue, while simultaneously lowering barriers for local enterprises to secure major projects and government tenders.

Beyond regulatory reform, the Bloc identifies food security and logistics as critical national priorities. Estidamah's program prioritizes strengthening supply chain resilience and modernizing market and warehousing infrastructure to support market stability and ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential goods under all circumstances.

A Call for Active Participation

In concluding his remarks, Mr. Kanoo called on the business community to participate actively in the elections scheduled for 28 March, underscoring that the strength of the Chamber derives from the unity of its members and their engagement in its democratic processes, and said: "Estidamah Bloc will continue its meetings with the business community to present its electoral program and listen to their views and observations. The ultimate objective is to reinforce the Chamber’s role as a unified platform for the private sector and an effective partner in supporting the continued progress of Bahrain’s national economy."