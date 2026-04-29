Dubai, UAE: Falcons of Majlis, the UAE's first trust-led startup investment platform produced by NKN Media and mentored by Bollywood icon and entrepreneur Suneil Shetty, today announces its four principal investors. These are leaders who are actively shaping and strengthening the UAE's startup ecosystem at a critical global moment.



With over 5,600 startups operating across the UAE, despite the geopolitical shifts ,the nation continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation. With strategic growth, strong investor confidence, and a future-focused vision, the UAE continues to lead as a destination for opportunities, stability, long-term progress and investor confidence worldwide , holding UAE's response clear and moving ahead. Platforms like Falcons of Majlis are not just reflecting this growth. They are accelerating it.



This is not the UAE reacting to global uncertainty. This is the UAE leading through it.

THE INVESTORS

Mr. Maqsood Mohammed

Founder and Chairman

AFM Holding

A self-made entrepreneur with ventures spanning AI, energy, e-commerce, and media, Mr. Maqsood backs today's founders by creating the same open doors that once defined his own journey.



"I started with nothing and built everything through resilience and the right people. The UAE gave me that stage. Falcons of Majlis gives today's founders what no one gave me: the open door. Never give up isn't a slogan. It's how this country was built."

Dr. Dhiraj Kantilal Jain

Founder and Chairman

1XL Holdings

A venture studio leader on a mission to scale 100+ businesses, Dr. Jain brings a systems-driven approach to transforming UAE startup ideas into structured, scalable enterprises.



"Build with intent, not for attention. The UAE doesn't celebrate noise; it rewards foundations. Falcons of Majlis is the first platform I've seen that filters for exactly that."

Rakesh Mirchandani

Co-Founder and CEO, RNR International Real Estate | Co-Founder and Managing Partner

RRS International Development



With billions in transactions and a global investor network, Rakesh connects startups to capital and positions the UAE as a launchpad for founders looking to scale beyond borders.

Sanjay Dhawan

Founder and CEO, Habitat Real Estate | Co-Founder and Managing Partner

RRS International Development



With over three decades of experience across global markets, Sanjay brings strategic depth and execution strength, backing ventures that convert opportunity into lasting value.



"Dubai doesn't wait for clarity; it creates it. This city has always turned uncertainty into advantage, and the founders coming through Falcons of Majlis are the next proof of that."

Rakesh and Sanjay share a common belief:

"We strongly believe the UAE is a land of opportunity where dreams transform into reality, inspired by visionary leadership that continues to shape its growth."

SUNEIL SHETTY: THE FALCON GUARDIAN

Suneil Shetty leads the Majlis not as a celebrity, but as a mentor of preparedness. His role defines exclusivity to ensure that only founders with depth, clarity, and conviction earn their seat at the table. Not polished. Not performative. Ready.

ABOUT FALCONS OF MAJLIS

Produced by NKN Media and led by Group CEO Abdul Majid Khan, Falcons of Majlis identifies mentors, and invests in startups solving real challenges across the UAE. The platform unfolds across four stages: founder storytelling, expert scrutiny, the Ticket to Majlis gateway, and closed-door investor conversations. Season One focuses exclusively on UAE-based startups.



Hosted by Chitrangada Singh, the series broadcasts on India Today and Aaj Tak with OTT streaming distribution.



Show: Falcons of Majlis: Season One

Produced By: NKN Media

Mentor: Suneil Shetty

Host: Chitrangada Singh

Broadcast: India Today and Aaj Tak

Website: falconsofmajlis.com

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Vinita Hirani, Tickbox UAE

vinitahirani@tickboxuae.com

+971 55 252 1124