Doha, Qatar – BLJ Worldwide, a leading strategic communications consultancy, and Aligator Technology LLC, Qatar’s AI media intelligence platform headquartered at Media City Qatar, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen regional media monitoring and analytics capabilities.

Recognising the ongoing challenge faced by organisations seeking accurate media intelligence in both Arabic and English, especially from regional and local media outlets often overlooked by global providers, Aligator and BLJ Worldwide aim to deliver a locally built solution designed to meet this market demand and deliver actionable insights.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aligator will collaborate with BLJ Worldwide to further develop its proprietary OLLI media intelligence suite. OLLI currently supports brands with advanced sentiment analysis, competitive benchmarking, and AI-generated insights in both English and Arabic, including dialect-specific analysis, helping organisations "own the narrative" in a dynamic media environment.

The partnership will see BLJ Worldwide leverage its years of experience in the local market and its expertise working with clients across diverse sectors to provide expert feedback and real-world application testing of OLLI’s evolving features. This collaboration aims to ensure the platform meets the growing demands of media professionals, brands, and government agencies across Qatar and the wider region. Both parties have committed to regular review sessions to align product development with market needs and explore feature exclusivity opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Aligator at such an exciting time for the media intelligence sector,” said Iman Asante, Managing Director of BLJ Worldwide. "This collaboration is a great step forward in addressing some of the evolving challenges within media monitoring. By combining our market experience with Aligator's technology, we hope to play a meaningful role in shaping a locally built platform that truly serves the needs of organisations across Qatar and the region."

Ali Abbas, Founder and CEO of Aligator, said: “OLLI was built to solve a real challenge facing brands and organisations in this region when it comes to monitoring, reporting and extracting actionable insights. With BLJ’s on-the-ground expertise and market knowledge, we’re excited to accelerate the development of features that matter most to the market. We’re proud to be exporting homegrown innovation that speaks the region’s language, literally and strategically.”

The collaboration is expected to significantly strengthen the region’s access to localised, Arabic-first media monitoring and intelligence solutions, addressing the market’s need for tools that capture the full linguistic and cultural context of local and regional media. As Qatar continues to position itself as a leading hub for media and technology, this collaboration is set to deliver lasting value to public and private sector entities navigating today’s complex media landscape.

ABOUT BLJ WORLDWIDE

BLJ Worldwide is one of Qatar’s leading local PR and strategic communications consultancies, specialising in high-impact communications advice, event planning, public diplomacy, and global affairs. With offices in Doha, we have a global team of over 80 employees, as well as an affiliation with thenetworkone. Through our powerful network of global contacts, we develop sophisticated and intelligent communications campaigns, each tailored to the specific needs and goals of our clients. Our expertise spans public affairs, media relations, content development, digital media, events, and crisis communications. We are the preferred choice among the world’s leaders in international business, politics, finance, media, entertainment, philanthropy, and non-governmental organisations.

ABOUT ALIGATOR

Aligator Technology LLC is a Qatar-based AI media intelligence company headquartered at Media City Qatar. The company develops OLLI, a proprietary media intelligence platform that delivers advanced sentiment analysis, competitive benchmarking, and AI-generated insights in both English and Arabic, including dialect-specific analysis. Founded by Ali Abbas, Aligator is dedicated to building homegrown technology solutions that address the unique media monitoring and analytics needs of brands, organisations, and government agencies across Qatar and the wider region. For more information, visit www.aligator.ai.