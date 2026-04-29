Lebanon - The Lebanese American University Health System (LAUHS) and the Order of Engineers and Architects – Tripoli (OEA Tripoli) have officially signed an agreement to establish the Engineers Medical Clinics (EMC), a multidisciplinary outpatient facility designed to deliver comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services under one roof for the engineering community and the wider Tripoli region.

The official signing ceremony was held on April 28 at the headquarters of the Order of Engineers in Tripoli, where the agreement was signed between the LAU Health System Executive Vice President Dr. Zeina Khouri-Stevens, representing LAU President Dr. Chaouki T. Abdallah, and the president of the Order of Engineers in Tripoli and the North, Eng. Chawki Fattfat.

The ceremony also brought together the President of the Order of Pharmacists in Lebanon; the Presidents of the Orders of Dentists and Physicians in the North; the GM of GlobeMed; the CEO of LibanoSuisse; and the Head of the Health Committee at the Municipality of Tripoli, representing the Mayor of Tripoli. Also in attendance were representatives from LAU, including the CEO of LAU Medical Center–Saint John’s Hospital, the Dean of the School of Nursing and CMOs of the LAU Medical Centers, as well as senior representatives from the LAU Health System Office, department chairs, physicians, nurses, and staff.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enhancing community health by bringing comprehensive specialist-level medical care closer to professionals and residents in North Lebanon. Through this initiative, OEA Tripoli provides the institutional framework for the clinic, while LAU Health System leads clinical operations, leveraging its extensive physician network, rigorous medical standards, and integrated healthcare delivery model.

The Engineers Medical Clinics (EMC) will offer a broad range of outpatient services delivered by expert physicians across multiple specialties. These include cardiology, endocrinology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), gastroenterology, general surgery, immunology, infectious diseases, laboratory services, nephrology, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, physiotherapy, psychiatry, pulmonology, rheumatology, and urology.

This initiative is further supported by GlobeMed, which plays a key role in facilitating coverage for OEA members and beneficiaries, ensuring accessible and seamless healthcare services within the clinic.

By combining institutional support with clinical excellence, the Engineers Medical Clinics aim to set a new standard for accessible outpatient care in Tripoli, reinforcing both organizations’ dedication to community wellbeing and professional health support.