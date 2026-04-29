United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations company, today launched Rubrik Agent Cloud (RAC) for Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. The collaboration will help organizations to accelerate and secure the deployment of AI agents on Google Cloud with a critical layer of semantic governance and operational resilience powered by Rubrik’s real-time, intent-based guardrails.

Gartner predicts that 40% of enterprise applications will be integrated with task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026. For customers running Google Cloud-built autonomous agents, the new integration provides Rubrik capabilities to monitor, govern, and instantly remediate AI actions. RAC is powered by Rubrik’s Semantic AI Governance Engine (SAGE), data security’s leading AI governance engine designed to maintain total control over agent behavior – with the industry’s only 'rewind' capability to undo mistakes.

“As enterprises move into the autonomous era with Gemini Enterprise, security and governance are top of mind,” said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Applied AI & Platform Ecosystem, Google Cloud. “Rubrik helps to provide a unified control layer for agent deployment and security that is critical for AI success.”

"Enterprises want the speed of Google Cloud's AI technologies, but also require the safety of Rubrik's cyber resilience,” said Devvret Rishi, General Manager AI, Rubrik. “Through this collaboration, we will remove the governance bottleneck for customers developing with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. RAC provides real-time guardrails organizations need to speed AI agents into production, without the worry of compromising enterprise security or integrity."

Rubrik Agent Cloud: Real-Time Governance, Trusted AI Operations

Organizations using Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform can now leverage these core Rubrik capabilities:

SAGE: The industry’s leading AI governance engine designed to secure and control autonomous agents in real time. SAGE powers Rubrik Agent Cloud, replacing static, manual oversight with intent-driven governance to safely scale the enterprise AI workforce while maintaining comprehensive control over agent behavior.

Agent Inventory: Autodiscover agents running on Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform Runtime with 360° visibility into risk, access permissions and policy violations

Agent Rewind: Instantly and precisely undo an autonomous agent’s destructive action.

Unified AI Control Pane: Seamlessly integrates with Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, enabling administrators to manage AI security policies from the same Rubrik platform as Google Workspace and hybrid cloud data.

For more information on how to move from passive monitoring to active AI governing:

Visit us at Google Cloud Next 2026: Visit the Rubrik booth (#7509) in Las Vegas, April 22 – 24, for a live demonstration.

Visit the Rubrik booth (#7509) in Las Vegas, April 22 – 24, for a live demonstration. Request a Demo: See how Rubrik Agent Cloud can protect your AI deployments.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes.

Media Contact: rubrikuae@teamlewis.com