Orange Jordan has launched the “Private Sector Access to Support Startups” (PASS) programme as part of the GIZ-implemented project "Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment" (E4DE). The programme is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy & Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), and co-funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union in Jordan (EU).

Implemented until October 2026, the PASS programme aims to support 130 startups. It focuses on enhancing startup productivity and sales through targeted skills development, tailored training, and mentorship provided by experts and established entrepreneurs. The project places strong emphasis on practical, market-oriented support that responds to the real needs of startups at different stages of growth.

Through structured capacity development and facilitated linkages with private sector actors of varying sizes, PASS supports startups in entering relevant value chains and strengthening their market positioning. By improving startups’ readiness to engage with corporate partners, suppliers, and potential clients, the programme contributes to the development of sustainable business models, increased competitiveness, and long-term growth within local market ecosystems.

This partnership comes in line with Orange Jordan’s role as the true responsible digital leader, supporting economic growth and empowering local communities. This is also under its strategy to create a positive impact on society and dedication to deliver on promises through innovative initiatives and programmes that enable youth to gain an unmatched opportunity for progress and building a better future.

Orange Jordan further emphasized that launching the programme reflects its vision to drive an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem across Jordan’s governorates and empowering SMEs projects to reach private sector partners. As a result, this will contribute to strengthening the local economy and creating a more sustainable and inclusive entrepreneurial environment.

The Private Sector Access to Support Startups is implemented in partnership with Orange Jordan, the GIZ implemented project “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment” (E4DE), and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU).

Page: Promoting entrepreneurship to boost development and employment (E4DE) - giz.de

During February, Orange Jordan’s official platforms started accepting applications for the programme. Entrepreneurs and startups from the targeted governorates are encouraged to apply and take this opportunity to enhance their skills and expand their professional networks within the private sector.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values Caring, Responsible & Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Trust the Future” and prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Motivated by its purpose, as a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world. The company’s main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, continuing its mission of offering the best network, innovative digital solutions, with unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.