In a strategic move reinforcing its leadership in the Egyptian real estate market, Mardev Developments has officially signed a major management and operations agreement with Azur Hotels & Resorts.



Under this partnership, Azur will take full operational command of the hospitality component within the "Menorca New Zayed" project. The units will debut under the global brand "Urban Zen," positioned to become a premier hospitality destination in West Cairo with investments exceeding EGP 1bn investments.



Mr. Zohdy Zahran, Chairman of Mardev Developments, stated that this collaboration aligns with the company’s vision to deliver real estate products that seamlessly blend residential luxury with sustainable investment returns.



"Our selection of Azur was driven by their proven track record in managing world-class hospitality projects," Zahran noted. "This partnership ensures an exceptional guest experience, guaranteeing high occupancy rates and robust annual returns for unit owners, particularly as demand for hotel apartments surges in West Cairo."



Eng. Ibrahim Zohdy, CEO of Mardev Developments, highlighted that the Menorca compound spans 45 acres in a prime location in Sheikh Zayed, featuring architectural designs that prioritize both modernity and privacy.



The hospitality segment is distributed across three iconic buildings (Ground + 2 Floors), comprising 160 luxury hotel units. According to Eng. Ibrahim, these units will be delivered fully finished and furnished to world-class standards. Guests and residents will have access to premium amenities, including, A state-of-the-art international Spa and Wellness Center. A fully equipped Gym with the latest fitness technology, Housekeeping, and professional Room Service. Diverse swimming pools, a signature fine-dining restaurant, and expansive open green spaces.



Eng. Mohamed Zohdy, Mardev Developments CCO, emphasized that Mardev’s strategy aligns with the Egyptian state’s goals to expand hotel capacity. He noted that the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum has transformed West Cairo into a global tourism hub, necessitating high-quality hospitality units.



"The partnership with Azur complements our existing agreement with Hilton Garden Inn, with a total capacity of 180 rooms, significantly elevating Menorca's competitive edge," Eng. Mohamed added.



This integration between Azur-managed units and the Hilton hotel creates a vibrant hospitality ecosystem, ideally located near Sphinx International Airport, 6th of October Airport, and the Great Pyramids.



Eng. Mohamed Zohdy concluded by affirming that this collaboration is the first in a series of international partnerships aimed at raising construction and operational benchmarks in Egypt. "We are not just selling walls; we are offering a secure investment opportunity in a booming tourism sector, backed by the professional expertise of a trusted partner like Azur."



In response, the management of Azur Hotels & Resorts expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that the Urban Zen brand will introduce an innovative hospitality concept to Sheikh Zayed. The focus will be on tranquility, comfort, and premium service, supported by a transparent management system designed to safeguard and grow investors' real estate assets.