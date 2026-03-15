New projects will enhance the sustainability of endowment returns through the development of real estate and investment assets

Abu Dhabi: The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MAIR Group PJSC (ADX: MAIR) (“MAIR” or the “Group”), a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate in the UAE, to implement a portfolio of development projects valued at AED 200 million on Awqaf Abu Dhabi endowment land. The initiative supports the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign by strengthening sustainable endowment returns dedicated to the care and wellbeing of orphans in the UAE.

The agreement forms part of Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and develop a modern investment model for endowment assets, transforming them into sustainable sources of funding that support long-term social and humanitarian initiatives.

Under the terms of the MoU, Awqaf Abu Dhabi will allocate the endowed land required for the projects, while Mair Group, through its real estate arm "Makani Real Estate," will oversee the development, management, and implementation of the projects in line with best investment and operational practices, ensuring stable and sustainable returns that contribute to the initiative’s objectives and enhance the quality of life of orphans.

The partnership is part of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with the aim of establishing a sustainable endowment funding source to support orphan care programmes and strengthen their social and economic stability.

H.E. Fahd Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: “This agreement represents an advanced model for leveraging endowment assets within a sustainable investment framework that enhances their efficiency and multiplies their social and economic impact. Through these strategic partnerships with the private sector, we aim to transform endowment assets into sustainable development drivers capable of generating long-term returns that support priority social initiatives.”

He added: “The development of projects on endowed land aligns with the Authority’s strategic direction to build a modern endowment ecosystem grounded in strong governance and institutional investment, ensuring the preservation and growth of assets while maximising their impact across generations.”

In this context, Nehayan Hamad Alameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of MAIR Group, reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to delivering high-quality development projects in line with advanced operational standards, helping generate stable and sustainable returns that support endowment objectives and strengthen the private sector’s contribution to national initiatives with meaningful social impact.

He added: “At MAIR Group, we believe in the importance of partnerships with national entities to support initiatives that deliver sustainable social impact. Through these projects, we look forward to contributing to the development of endowment assets with both economic and social value, ensuring long-term returns that support the ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ campaign and enhance the quality of life of orphans.”

Through this model, Awqaf Abu Dhabi continues to advance the development of the endowment ecosystem in the Emirate through strategic partnerships that maximise the financial and social impact of endowment assets, reinforcing the role of endowments as a sustainable development tool that supports national priorities and aligns with the UAE’s vision for comprehensive development.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.

About MAIR Group

The strategic investment company MAIR Group has been established in Abu Dhabi, marking the launch of a transformative company focusing on driving purposeful business growth across key sectors of the economy. MAIR Group manages a portfolio of well-established businesses, including ADCOOP - its flagship retail arm - and SPAR, a premium European supermarket chain that has been in Abu Dhabi for over a decade. The leading retail chain “ADCOOP” was founded in 1977 which united seven trusted retail brands - Abu Dhabi Coop, Al Ain Coop, Al Dhafra Coop, Delma Coop, COOPS, Earth, and Mega Mart - under one cohesive identity based on a resolution issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. MAIR’s commercial real estate portfolio, Makani, positioned as one of the top property operators in the UAE, supported by a 93% occupancy rate across 411,000 square meters of premium space across 70+ malls and community hubs and many other commercial assets including Al Ain Mall. The Group also offers shared support services, providing accounting, human resources, procurement, legal, and compliance functions to affiliates. Operating with a vertical integration model, MAIR Group supports growth in the local economy, ensuring the continuity of its commitment to the local community, while remaining focused on the national food security agenda of the United Arab Emirates.