Infobrim, a Saudi AI startup and AI-powered business intelligence platform headquartered in Riyadh, has secured its first strategic angel funding, valuing the funding at $3.5 million as it accelerates its SaaS growth trajectory and reshapes how enterprises turn raw data into decisions.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Infobrim has closed its inaugural angel funding round at a $3.5 million valuation, marking a notable step for the Riyadh-based tech company within the growing startup ecosystem Saudi Arabia is fostering under Vision 2030 technology initiatives.

The platform, described as an AI-native BI lakehouse built on a modern data stack architecture, connects to enterprise data sources and performs analysis, enabling real-time AI analytics through interactive BI tools and AI-powered insights, with Infobrim analytics deployed on dedicated servers.

The fresh capital will accelerate product development of Infobrim’s advanced BI solution, delivering enterprise analytics software with governed, board-level reporting capabilities. The AI-powered business intelligence platform provides real-time dashboards and predictive signals designed to support next-generation business intelligence for executive teams.

"We're not just building a BI tool, we're rethinking how decision intelligence should feel," said Eng. Mohamed Obied, CEO and Co-Founder of Infobrim. "Our goal is to make analytics intuitive, context-aware, and alive with meaning. Every dashboard should tell a story that helps decision-makers act faster and see further."

Infobrim addresses a long-standing gap in enterprise analytics software by combining governance and scalability with the flexibility expected from MENA startups operating in early-stage venture capital funding rounds.

Dr. Sherif Sayed, Business Development Director and Co-Founder, framed the close of the round as a signal of broader market momentum. "This milestone reflects investor confidence in Infobrim's vision and timing," he said. "Organizations are looking for data solutions that blend insight, agility, and governance, and that's precisely what Infobrim delivers."

The announcement comes amid rising AI startup funding and venture capital funding rounds across MENA startups, as digital transformation in Saudi Arabia continues to expand under Vision 2030, driving demand for modern data stack solutions and real-time AI analytics across sectors.