Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The popular B2B2C platform Thriwe has launched its innovative all-in-one benefits app for businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The brand enables banks, card networks and enterprises to instantly elevate their customer value proposition (CVP) by providing a wide array of wellness and lifestyle perks through a single platform.

Unlike the traditional loyalty models that rely on customers earning points over time, Thriwe is built around an experience-led approach. The platform allows businesses to reward their customers with curated travel, lifestyle, dining, sports and fitness privileges in more than 30 Saudi cities.

“Saudi Arabia represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving market for customer engagement solutions. With the launch of the Thriwe App, we aim to help businesses across the Kingdom deliver meaningful experiences to their customers as rewards to strengthen long-term engagement and loyalty,” says Dhruv Verma, CEO & Founder at Thriwe.

The Do-It-Yourself (DIY) ecosystem of Thriwe further allows businesses to seamlessly embed the experience-based reward system through the new Thriwe app, without any deep technology integration, complex risk assessment or data sharing.

The Thriwe App is compliant with all regulatory and statutory requirements of KSA including data localization, PCI DSS and others.

Apart from its extensive domestic coverage across 30 Saudi cities, the platform has a global partner network spanning over 130 countries. This allows Thriwe’s B2B clients to provide their customers access to well-known brands such as Amazon, Uber, Careem, Spotify and Nahdi Medical Company through a single interface.

At the same time, the Thriwe app has been intentionally designed around the cultural rhythms of the Saudi market. It incorporates family-centric benefits and seasonal offerings, including Ramadan-specific privileges such as Umrah support and Haram-area hotel access.

In the Kingdom, Thriwe operates as a B2B benefits provider and partners with banks, fintech companies, telecom operators and insurers who embed Thriwe infrastructure into their own customer value propositions. Thriwe empowers its partner brands to engage three key segments -- young aspirational professionals, affluent families and premium clients.

Aspirational professionals aged 25–40, who are often dissatisfied with generic rewards, usually respond positively to experience-led benefits such as travel privileges, dining offers and lifestyle upgrades.

For families, Thriwe’s hospitality and merchant partners provide travel upgrades, dining privileges and leisure experiences, helping businesses strengthen their relationship with the entire household instead of just one customer.

For premium customers, the platform also offers white-labelled, concierge-led engagement layers, allowing brands to introduce a more personalised dimension to their relationship with high-net-worth and their most valued customers. Its merchant ecosystem also includes collaborations with regional retailers such as Landmark Group, along with hospitality and travel partners offering dining privileges, travel upgrades and lounge access.

Connecting business goals with national ambitions, Thriwe has aligned its expansion strategy with the Kingdom’s economic transformation under Saudi Vision 2030, which is driving rapid growth in lifestyle, tourism and digital services. As part of its long-term roadmap, Thriwe plans to expand its benefits portfolio into emerging tourism destinations such as NEOM and The Red Sea Project.

About Thriwe

Thriwe is a global B2B2C lifestyle benefits platform that helps businesses enhance customer engagement through curated experiences across travel, dining, wellness, retail and entertainment. The company partners with banks, fintech firms, telecom operators and enterprises to deliver personalised experiences as rewards through a flexible digital ecosystem and a growing network of domestic and global partners.

In Saudi Arabia, Thriwe operates through a joint venture with Masarrah Investment Company, part of the Al Mutlaq Group, providing the local market access needed to strengthen partnerships and expand merchant coverage across the Kingdom.