Since Amazon.eg’s launch in September 2021, the company has been empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and digitize their business, contributing to the country’s digital economy. Selling on Amazon.eg means you can launch, manage, and connect with customers across the country, and ultimately grow your online business, while leveraging the host of support Amazon.eg offers. With a variety of tools and programs available from Amazon.eg, you can focus on growing your brand’s reach rather than on logistics, warehouses, fulfillment, customer service, and many other time-consuming aspects of business expansion.

Back in 2017, in cooperation with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Egypt launched its national ecommerce strategy where SMBs across the country have been seeing the fruits of this initiative focused on empowering and digitizing small businesses. In line with Egypt Vision 2030, and the country’s path towards industrial development, Amazon.eg has launched different tools and services to promote and endorse hundreds of thousands of locally made products by Egyptian SMBs.

Today, the majority of everything sold on Amazon comes from third-party sellers, and Amazon.eg follows the same path to invest and foster the growth of SMBs, paving the way for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Just in time for the end-of-year shopping season, with the Amazon.eg White Friday sale around the corner, here are three main steps for you to get ready to grow and scale:

1 Registering as a seller on Amazon.eg

To complete a seller profile registration, you’ll need to provide a few details and documents to be uploaded on sellercentral.amazon.eg/. These include:

Valid National/Resident ID of the business owner or the company representative

Email Address

Active Mobile Number

EGY Tax Registration Number (TRN) along with copy of tax card/ VAT registration certificate: to be provided within 90 days of completing the registration process on Amazon.eg.

If registering as a business: you also need to submit commercial registration, which must contain your name as an owner/general manager (if you are an authorized company representative, a letter of authorization must be added to the commercial registration in the same PDF document)

2. Selling your first product on Amazon.eg

Amazoneg sells products across over 30 categories, giving customers a wide range of products to pick from across home and kitchen, beauty, fashion, health, sports, electronics, grocery, baby, and much more.

Listing products for the first time on Amazon.eg couldn’t be simpler – you can either match an existing listing (if somebody else is already selling the same product) or create a new listing (if you are the first or only seller of this product).

Existing listing: If you match a listing, you will not need to provide a Universal Product Code (UPC), since it already exists on the store.

New Listing: If you’re looking to bring a brand-new product to Amazon.eg, you may need to provide a UPC or request an exemption, if the product does not already have one. You will also need to provide a stock keeping unit (SKU), product title, product description, imagery, as well as search terms and relevant keywords, so you can efficiently reach the correct audiences and increase visibility of your product.

Multiple Products Listing: If you want to list multiple products and have a large selection, you can choose the option of bulk uploading for time efficiency.

3 Delivering your products to customers

Getting your products delivered to customers has never been easier with Amazon.eg, with a range of shipping options suited to your business needs and goals:

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA): If you’re a business owner who wants to spend more time in the workshop to invent products and scale your business, then this option is for you. FBA means that you can deliver your products to Amazon.eg’s FC and Amazon will store, pack, and deliver your products to your customers. As Amazon.eg handles everything on your behalf, the company can also guarantee your products will be delivered faster and more efficiently, especially during busy sales events like White Friday. FBA also means your products automatically become eligible for Amazon Prime, providing customers with fast and free next-day delivery options, which helps lead to faster sales, and gives you access to take part in Prime Day, the biggest sales event for Amazon.eg Prime members! As with other Amazon services, Amazon can also provide customer service and process returns for those orders.

Merchant Fulfilled Network (MFN): If you prefer to store and pack your own products, you can opt for the MFN model where you can list your products with Amazon.eg and, and Amazon will deliver it to your customers.

For more information on how to get started as an Amazon.eg seller today, all the details on the benefits of selling online, and other educational resources to help you on your journey, visit: sell.amazon.eg.

