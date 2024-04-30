Winners will be announced on 6 June 2024 at an in-person event in Dubai, UAE

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Mastercard announces the return of Women SME Leaders Awards for its third edition, shining a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of women-owned and led businesses across Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA).

Nominations are now open for the awards, inviting entries from women-owned and operated SMEs with a turnover of less than US$13.6 million (AED50 million) and a workforce of six to 50 employees. All women executives or business owners who have their headquarters or offices in EEMEA or offer their services to these markets can submit their nominations by 20 May 2024*.

“Women-owned and led businesses are vital contributors to the global economy, fostering economic growth and stability. By empowering women entrepreneurs and business leaders, we unlock the boundless potential they have and drive inclusive prosperity. The Mastercard Women SME Leaders Awards aim to recognize and celebrate their remarkable contributions,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA for Mastercard.

Winners will be announced on 6 June 2024, during an in-person event in Dubai, emphasizing Mastercard's commitment to fostering connections and collaboration among women business leaders in the region.

The awards will feature 15 categories*, ranging from creative leadership to social impact and a lifetime achievement award. Shortlisted candidates will be evaluated by an esteemed judging committee of industry leaders dedicated to recognizing excellence and innovation in women-owned and led businesses.

Launched in 2022 to uplift female entrepreneurs and business leaders, these awards serve as a platform to honor and elevate women who are forging the path for future generations of business leaders in the region. Building upon the success of previous editions, this year's event promises to extend its reach and recognition to even more exceptional women leaders.

Aligned with Mastercard's global initiative to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy by 2025, these awards underscore the company's dedication to building a more sustainable and inclusive world even though this global goal was achieved by Mastercard last year, two years before the target date.

With last year's awards attracting over 4,500 nominations from across EEMEA, this year promises to be even more impactful, amplifying the voices and accomplishments of women leaders in business.

*Individuals can nominate themselves in more than one category

The award categories are:

The Creative Leader

The F&B Leader

The Retailer

The Educator

The Health Custodian

The Innovator

The Professional Services Leader

The Fashion & Beauty Leader

The Media Leader

The Visionary

The Leader of Tomorrow

The Social Impact Leader

Lifetime Achievement Award

Home-Based Business of the Year

Momrepreneur of the Year

