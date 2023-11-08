Cevat Yerli, Founder and CEO of The TMRW Foundation, appointed to studio’s executive board of directors

Dubai, UAE – UAE-based The TMRW Foundation has announced a significant investment in European gaming studio SuperGears Games. The TMRW Foundation’s CEO and Founder Cevat Yerli will also join the executive board of directors at SuperGears Games. In line with the ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’, recently announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), The TMRW Foundation’s strategic investment in $10million-valued SuperGears Games closely supports the Crown Prince’s vision to enhance the gaming sector in the region.

Cevat Yerli, Founder and CEO of The TMRW Foundation says this investment is part of its ongoing strategy to grow Web3 and gaming enterprises, including within the Emirates.

“The TMRW Foundation’s investment in SuperGears Games lays a strong foundation for collaboration and development between the businesses, with a view to creating real-world opportunities for the vibrant gaming ecosystem of the UAE. We continuously invest in talent and wholeheartedly support His Highness’ ambitious vision for Dubai to be the world’s next great gaming and Web3 hub.”

On selecting SuperGears Games for investment, Yerli added, “The team’s commitment to innovation and their passion for creating exceptional gaming experiences align perfectly with my own values and aspirations for the gaming industry.”

Yerli, who founded legendary gaming studio Crytek (producer of games such as FarCry and Crysis, played by hundreds of millions of people), will work closely with SuperGears’ founders Yasin and Yakup Demirden to accelerate their studio’s growth and bring their innovative vision to fruition. SuperGears, which specializes in the racing game genre, was founded in 2022 in Istanbul by Yasin and Yakup Demirden, who have more than 20 years’ experience in developing acclaimed PC and mobile games that have reached millions of players around the world. Their debut franchise, Racing Kingdom, is set to launch in the first quarter of 2024 and promises to redefine the genre. Racing Kingdom has a suite of innovative features that enable customized gameplay, immersive multiplayer experiences, and a broad appeal to racing enthusiasts of all levels, from casual to hardcore.

"We are honored to welcome The TMRW Foundation as an investor and Cevat Yerli as a member of our board of directors," said SuperGears Founder & CEO Yasin Demirden. "Cevat’s vision and track record in the gaming industry will be invaluable as we work together to bring Racing Kingdom to a global audience. With his guidance and the support of The TMRW Foundation, we are more determined than ever to make Racing Kingdom a game-changer in the world of gaming."

About The TMRW Foundation

The TMRW Foundation, founded by former Crytek CEO Cevat Yerli, focuses on products that combine gamification, urbanization, and digitalization: a forward-thinking portfolio of 3D simulations, virtual and augmented reality, and AI-powered products with over 300 patents in its portfolio. The core intellectual property of The TMRW Foundation is The Internet Of Life™, its concept and technical framework RealityOS™, as well as the products and initiatives it creates in the TMRW Lab. The TMRW Foundation develops technology that democratizes location and creates new ways to do what people love: create collectively, connect, and collaborate in realistic environments as real people, not anonymous avatars.

About SuperGears Games

SuperGears Games was founded in 2022 by gaming industry veterans Yasin & Yakup Demirden. Headquartered in Istanbul, the studio was purpose-built to deliver a new benchmark service platform for the racing game genre extending across the smartphone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, XBOX, Playstation, and PC platforms. The studio’s debut franchise is titled Racing Kingdom.

SuperGears’ executive board of directors consists of co-founders Yasin & Yakup Demirden, as well as gaming-industry icon Cevat Yerli, former founder and CEO of Crytek, inventor of the CryEngine platform. The studio’s rapidly growing, experienced team has a singular mission: establish an industry-leading, first-of-its-kind mobile- and online-racing game platform as a service.