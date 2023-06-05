The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) has joined Majarra's "Renaissance Partners" program, which enables institutions and businesses to play an active role in providing knowledge in Arabic and help nurture the youth of tomorrow by providing free Majarra subscriptions in order to support them in making better professional and personal decisions through gaining access to the best Arabic content on the internet.

SDAIA, the body working to enhance the Kingdom's position as a global hub that turns the best of data and AI into reality and promotes education and awareness in the field of AI, in cooperation with the academic community and the public and private sectors, will provide 1,000 free subscriptions for data experts and AI applications specialists in the Kingdom. The Majarra subscription gives access to 5 global websites; Harvard Business Review, MIT Technology Review, Popular Science, Nafseyatii, and Stanford Social Innovation. In turn, Majarra will match SDAIA’s contribution and provide 1,000 subscriptions for Saudi youth interested in these technical fields.

Dia Haykal, director of brand and partnerships at Majarra stated that "We are proud to partner with SDAIA through the “Renaissance Partners” program, which is an extension of our commitment to providing the best Arabic content on the internet to the widest audience with the best user experience on the app. The content would help enrich their personal and professional experiences with pioneering insights and ideas across various fields of knowledge. With strategic partners like SDAIA, Saudi youth interested in the field of artificial intelligence can access up-to-date, exclusive content every day that would help them understand recent developments in their fields of interest, and enhance their skills accordingly."