AgriBoost Program 2026 is open for applications, empowering UAE-based agri-tech startups developing innovative agricultural solutions.

Access to investment opportunities, delivered through a partnership between the National Agriculture Center and Sheraa.

A national initiative advancing sustainable agriculture and food security in the UAE.

Sharjah: The National Agriculture Center, in collaboration with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, is calling on innovators, founders, and forward-thinking agri-tech startups to be part of a new chapter in the UAE’s agricultural transformation through the launch of the Agriboost Program 2026. The programme is a targeted early-stage incubation initiative designed to empower innovative agri-tech startups addressing priority challenges across the agricultural sector.

Applications will be open from January 15 to February 20, 2026, via the official website: www.agriboost.sheraa.ae

The program represents a strategic effort to embed innovation at the heart of the national agriculture agenda, advancing sustainable food systems while enabling the next generation of agri-tech solutions to grow with clarity and purpose. Agriboost reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the role of entrepreneurship in addressing national priorities across agriculture, sustainability, and food security.

As part of the program, five seed-stage, UAE-based agri-tech startups will be selected to participate, with each receiving a participation cost valued at AED 15,000 over the program duration. Participating teams will also gain access to industry experts, customers, partners, and investors, alongside software perks provided through Sheraa’s ecosystem partnerships, as well as marketing exposure and free co-working space. Delivered in a hybrid format, AgriBoost combines Investment opportunities with hands-on guidance to help founders focus on go-to-market execution and revenue generation through business model innovation.

Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Center said: “AgriBoost reflects our commitment to sustained, hands-on efforts to advance agricultural innovation that directly responds to the sector’s needs, in line with national priorities for agricultural sustainability. Through our close partnership with Sheraa, AgriBoost provides an integrated platform that enables startups to test, refine, and deploy their solutions in real-world settings. This approach supports enhanced agricultural productivity and the development of innovative, climate-smart solutions that strengthen sector resilience and contribute to food security in the UAE.”

Her Excellency Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa said: “Through Agriboost, we are strengthening the link between innovation and national agricultural priorities by giving early-stage founders the structure, support, and access they need to test and refine their solutions in real market conditions. This program reflects Sheraa’s commitment to enabling founders to build practical, scalable technologies that contribute to sustainable food systems in the UAE.”

Agriboost is designed as an intensive six-week, sprint-based program supporting agri-tech startups developing solutions aligned with nationally prioritized agricultural challenges. Developed in collaboration with the National Agriculture Center, the program focuses on solution validation and practical market alignment, ensuring startups are equipped to respond directly to real agricultural needs while contributing to the UAE’s sustainability objectives and the goals of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The program begins with a two-day sprint bootcamp that immerses founders in agile and lean methodologies, equipping teams with the mindset and tools needed to operate in rapid execution mode. Through hands-on workshops and team-building challenges, startups strengthen internal collaboration, refine communication and conflict-resolution skills, and develop their first structured product roadmap, laying the groundwork for disciplined and measurable progress.

Following the bootcamp, startups enter a six-week incubator structured around six consecutive sprints designed to move teams beyond early validation and into real-world application. Throughout the incubator, founders work on setting clear strategic goals, conducting customer discovery, integrating sector-specific insights, iterating on product development, designing pilots, and shaping effective go-to-market approaches informed by direct customer engagement.

Agriboost places strong emphasis on practical learning outcomes, enabling participating teams to develop and refine their products under real market conditions, collect and apply customer feedback, and operate with systems and tools that support long-term execution. The program culminates in a Demo Day, where founders present their progress to ecosystem stakeholders, supported by one-to-one mentoring and strategic advisory sessions throughout the journey.

Through this initiative, the National Agriculture Center and Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), reaffirm their shared commitment to embedding innovation within agriculture, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and empowering founders to build solutions that strengthen food systems locally and globally. Agriboost Program 2026 is a call to action for agri-tech entrepreneurs ready to validate their ideas, build with intent, and contribute to the future of agriculture in the UAE and scaling globally.