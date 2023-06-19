Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Something incredible is crawling its way to The Green Planet! Dubai’s only indoor tropical rainforest – home to over 3,000 plants and animals across four levels – is soon going to become home to the Middle East’s first outdoor nature trail-inspired play park for families.

Opening in Q3 2023 as an outdoor extension to The Green Planet, the adventure park will feature a tree house exploration trail, encounters with giant bugs, a botanical garden with nine exciting flora zones, kids play area and new dining experiences that will celebrate the flavours of nature.

The new edutainment and adventure experience will also include biologists who will guide guests through the fascinating world of bugs, raising awareness of the vital role they play in our ecosystem. In addition, school tours and field trips to the rainforest will have the opportunity to incorporate a captivating bug twist into their experience, thereby enhancing the educational programs and providing students with an enriched understanding of the biodome.

About The Green Planet:

One of Dubai’s most popular attractions for residents and tourists, the Green Planet is a magnificent four-story biodome located in City Walk, Dubai. Counted as one of the most brilliantly engineered biodomes in the world, the canopy stands at an astonishing height of 30-45 metres above the ground and forms the roof of the rainforest, providing a panoramic view across the rainforest ecosystem.

The Green Planet was conceptualized to bring together nature and curiosity, alongside uniquely immersive guest experiences to help raise awareness of the world’s most diverse ecosystems and the role we all play in protecting them. The attraction is home to 3,000 plants and animals from across the globe – from the cute to the deadly.

Visiting The Green Planet is a great educational experience for adults and kids alike with multiple experiences to help get the most from a visit, including school trips, tropical thunderstorms or even becoming ‘Zookeeper for a day’ with the support of experts in the field.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thegreenplanetdubai.com/en.