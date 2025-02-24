Amr Badr: We plan to expand residential communities and commercial destinations to drive sector growth and create new investment opportunities

Cairo – In line with its commitment to delivering its projects and turning its vision into reality, The MarQ Communities, a leading developer of upscale residential communities and commercial destinations, has announced the handover of the first batch of residential units at its flagship project, ‘The MarQ Gardens’, located in New Cairo. This milestone reaffirms the company’s commitment to redefining premium residential communities by upholding the highest quality standards, thereby contributing to the growth of Egypt’s real estate sector.

“We are celebrating the handover of the first batch of residential units at The MarQ Gardens, marking a significant step towards realizing our vision of developing sophisticated and innovative residential communities in the Egyptian market. We are committed to accelerating our construction progress to ensure timely deliveries while meeting the evolving needs of the local market.” Remarked Eng. Amr Badr, Chairman and CEO of The MarQ Communities during the press conference.

Badr also announced the company’s plan to commence the delivery of all units at its residential community, 'The Water MarQ' , this year while outlining its future expansion strategy in both residential communities and commercial destinations, which will further drive economic growth within the real estate sector. He stated, “We are injecting EGP 8 billion this year to expedite construction across our existing projects and new residential and commercial ventures, fostering economic momentum.” He emphasized that these expansions will play a crucial role in bolstering the real estate sector’s growth in Egypt by creating more investment opportunities and enhancing the market’s ability to cater to both individuals and businesses.

“In addition to our commercial project ‘Marquette’ in Mostakbal City, we are planning to launch a new commercial destination in New Cairo this year, characterized by distinctive design and contemporary appeal. This destination will be a valuable addition to Egypt’s commercial sector, offering a fully integrated environment that combines business, shopping, and leisure to provide an exceptional experience that aligns with customer expectations and market demands. “He added.

Meanwhile, Eng. Mostafa El Assal, Deputy CEO and Board Member of The MarQ Communities revealed ‘We are targeting EGP 25 billion in sales in 2025 as part of our expansion strategy to strengthen our growth and solidify our position in Egypt’s real estate market.’ He also stated, ‘We’ve achieved EGP 6 billion in sales in 2024, reflecting significant progress and sustainable growth, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategic vision’. He further highlighted that the company’s investments in construction serve as a cornerstone for its ambitious plans, encompassing the development of integrated residential communities and commercial destinations that cater to the increasing demand for high-quality units while contributing to the enhancement of Egypt’s urban landscape.

For his part, Eng. Omar Lasheen, Deputy CEO and Board Member of The MarQ Communities announced that the company will deliver all residential units within the The MarQ Gardens this year. He stated, “This milestone embodies our vision of developing fully integrated residential communities that blend luxury with innovation. The project was designed to be more than just a residential development; it offers a unique living experience that aligns with the evolving needs of individuals. With its modern and sustainable design, vast green spaces, and a healthy environment, the project ensures a lifestyle immersed in nature. The diverse range of unit sizes and layouts allows customers to choose what best suits their needs, making it an ideal destination for those seeking a balanced and contemporary way of living.”

Spanning 26 acres in New Cairo, The MarQ Gardens is one of the company’s landmark projects, featuring over 300 exquisitely designed villas of varying sizes to accommodate the diverse preferences of customers. The project boasts stunning views of gardens and open spaces surrounding the units, adding a sense of tranquility to the residential environment.

The MarQ Gardens is distinguished by its expansive green spaces, which constitute 60% of the project’s total area, fostering a sustainable and healthy lifestyle for residents. The project also offers a wide range of essential services catering to daily needs, alongside premium on-demand hospitality services to ensure residents' utmost comfort.

About The MarQ Communities:

The MarQ Communities was established in 2019 and has rapidly asserted its leadership in the Egyptian real estate market by introducing exceptional residential communities and commercial destinations in East Cairo to inspire clients and experience life exquisitely. The company boasts a land portfolio of 1,300 acres, spanning four residential projects: The MarQ Gardens, The WaterMarQ, The MarQVille, and The WonderMarQ, in addition to its commercial destination, Marquette.