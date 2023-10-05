Fans can see the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup at a live fan screening featuring City legend Joleon Lescott on Sunday 8th October at Le Louvre Abu Dhabi Park

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Manchester City Treble Trophy Tour presented by OKX has arrived in Abu Dhabi for the UAE leg of its global tour.

The Treble Trophy Tour is set to make further stops across the Emirates in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend, before heading to Le Louvre Abu Dhabi Park on Sunday evening with City legend, Joleon Lescott for a live fan event featuring a screening of Manchester City's table-topping clash against Arsenal (kick off at 7.30PM UAE).

Fans can keep up to date with all Treble Trophy Tour activity by visiting https://www.mancity.com/trebletrophytour and via the Club’s social media platforms.

