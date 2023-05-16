Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Power Division, the regional leaders and experts in power generation and marine solutions, showcased the latest in sustainable power solution technology at Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023, currently being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As the maritime industry moves towards sustainable shipping, the company leveraged the trade forum to display its sustainable and eco-friendly power solutions, which use low carbon/zero carbon fuels and innovative emission reduction mechanisms.

"Al Masaood Power Division continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the maritime industry, offering its customers and partners cutting-edge technologies and custom-tailored solutions,” explained Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager at Al Masaood Power Division. “From advanced propulsion systems to energy-efficient designs, we are exploring new ways to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact and to play our own role in the UAE’s net-zero ambitions. We believe that by working together with our customers and partners, we can create a more sustainable future for the maritime industry and beyond."

Al Masaood Power Division's participation in Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 is testament to its commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly power solutions. At the event, visitors could explore the MTU Hybrid Propulsion Solutions Model, which consists of a hybrid propulsion configuration with E-drive, switchboard, and a genset. This revolutionary solution can either be fueled with special reduced emissions diesel engines, or in parallel with a battery to further lower emissions. These propulsion systems are also future ready: they will soon be able to run on sustainable fuels such as methanol, to even further lower greenhouse emissions.

The division also exhibited the Volvo Penta D13 Commercial Marine engine, a compact yet powerful 12.8-liter, 6-cylinder engine model that delivers various power ratings for heavy to light-duty applications.

Both MTU and Volvo Penta have supplied in-house designed and built after-treatment systems (SCR) for a wide range of diesel engines. This additional system helps to decrease harmful emissions to meet the latest IMO and EPA standards.

Al Masaood Power Division represents MTU, Volvo Penta and Leroy Somer in the UAE and Bahrain, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

