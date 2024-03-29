Apparel Group participating brands in the Great Online Sale: R&B, 6thStreet, Aldo, Crocs, Dune London, Rituals, Tommy Hilfiger, Steve Madden, Beverly Hills Polo Club and F5 Global

The Apparel Group is ecstatic to announce the launch of its second Great Online Sale in Dubai, set to take place from March 29th to March 31st, 2024. In partnership with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year's sale builds on the tremendous success of last year's inaugural event and promises to elevate the online shopping experience with up to 80% off on favorite brands like: R&B, 6thStreet, Aldo, Crocs, Dune London, Rituals, Tommy Hilfiger, Steve Madden, Beverly Hills Polo Club and F5 Global. Shoppers can look forward to exclusive online offers across a broad array of products, just in time for the spring season refresh.

Strategic Expansion of Online Retail Excellence

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, emphasizes the significance of this year's sale, stating, "The Great Online Sale 2024 represents not just a continuation of our pioneering efforts in the e-commerce domain but a strategic enhancement of our commitment to providing customers with the most rewarding shopping experiences. This campaign focus is to cater to our diverse customer base's needs and preference, offering exclusive online offers in time for their Eid shopping across our portfolio of brands. It's a testament to our ongoing pursuit of innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving retail landscape."

Exclusive Online Offers Across Diverse Brands

This year's Great Online Sale features a spectacular lineup of offers, including:

R&B: Dive into a wide range of fashion items with discounts ranging from 30%-70% off, plus an additional 15% off.

6thStreet: Enjoy 30%-70% off on selected lines, with an extra 10% off (up to AED 100) on selected lines.

Dune London: Explore 30% to 50% off on selected lines, with additional discounts.

Crocs: Discover 30% to 50% off on selected lines, with additional discounts.

Aldo: Enjoy 30% to 50% off on selected lines, with additional discounts.

Rituals: Pamper yourself with 30% off on selected items, plus an extra 5% off.

Tommy Hilfiger: Refresh your wardrobe with 30%-50% off selected lines, plus an extra 25% off.

Steve Madden: Make a fashion statement with 40% - 80% off on selected items, plus an extra 10% Off.

Beverly Hills Polo Club: Enjoy 30% - 50% off on select styles, with additional discounts.

F5 Global: Uncover 30% - 70% off on select styles, with additional discounts.

A Seamless Online Shopping Experience

Apparel Group's dedicated platform, https://apparelglobal.com/en/great-online-sale/, serves as the gateway to all the exclusive deals, seamlessly redirecting shoppers to their favorite brand's e-commerce site for a smooth and integrated shopping experience

Exclusive Additional Discount for Registered Customers

This season, a citywide registration platform is introduced, offering exclusive additional discounts for the Great Online Sale. Shoppers who register at https://greatonlinesale.com will receive a unique code for further offers on top brands.

Mark your calendars for March 29th to March 31st, 2024, and prepare for an unparalleled online shopping extravaganza. With the Apparel Group's Great Online Sale, indulge in the season's best deals from the comfort of your home.

For more details on Apparel Group brands and to start your shopping journey, visit : https://apparelglobal.com/en/

-Ends-

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/