OQ, the integrated energy company, is proud to announce its recent success at the prestigious SAP SuccessFactors HR Connect Middle East event, where it has been awarded the HXM Excellence Award – OMAN 23. This achievement underscores OQ's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of HR technology. This award is a testament to the commitment to excellence and the ability to achieve exceptional results in the field of human resources technology. Maryam bint Ahmed Al Shaibani, Vice President of Information and Digital Solutions, received the award following her participation in the SAP Conference for Human Capital Management Programs in the Middle East in Dubai, UAE. OQ's receipt of the Excellence Award is the result of its efforts in developing technical aspects in the field of human development.

OQ operates according to a digital transformation strategy aimed at digitising all transactions, in line with the goals of Vision 2040 in Oman. OQ's digital transformation strategy accelerates its vision to maximise the use of energy resources and support the transition to a sustainable future by deploying advanced technologies in all its operations and sectors.

On this occasion, Maryam Al Shaibani, Vice President of Information Technology, Technology, and Digital Transformation, said: "Participating in an event like SAP HR Connect Middle East not only allows us to showcase our innovative solutions but also provides an excellent platform for networking and learning from industry peers." Maryam Al Shaibani emphasised OQ's commitment to supporting and developing national competencies in various technological fields in line with the goals of the 2040 digital transformation. She also emphasised the importance of leveraging SAP SuccessFactors to improve and develop employees, enhance their positive experience, and gain a competitive edge. This recognition underscores our position as a leading company in the field of human resources technology, and it confirms the extent of dedication to leading positive change and innovation in the energy sector. OQ is committed to adopting modern technologies by partnering with specialised global institutions to bring technology to Oman and develop small and medium-sized enterprises and national capacities in technological fields.

OQ has made significant strides in digital transformation by launching several digital projects at all group sites, in addition to introducing artificial intelligence applications and technical process automation.

OQ employs technological advancements to support its efforts aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, improving work efficiency, and reducing costs by introducing modern technologies. OQ has made significant progress in this area by launching several digital projects at all group sites, in addition to introducing artificial intelligence applications and technical process automation.

It is worth mentioning that OQ is working to accelerate digital transformation areas and introduce Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in partnership with specialised global companies and small and medium-sized enterprises, as part of its efforts to keep pace with technological developments worldwide and support its efforts to enhance operational efficiency in its facilities.

About OQ:

OQ is a global integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ has operations across 17 countries that covers the entire value chain from exploration and production of oil and gas, refineries and petrochemicals to marketing and distribution of end-user products reaching more than 80 countries worldwide. OQ Alternative Energy focuses on investments in renewables and green hydrogen in Oman. For more information, please contact:

Iman Said Al Ghailani

Acting Head of Communication & Branding

Email: iman.algheilani@oq.com