Abu Dhabi: As part of its commitment to uphold the highest environmental and health standards at construction sites and ensure fire safety, the Gas Safety Committee, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has issued a circular addressing the safe use of gas cylinders at construction sites.

The Gas Safety Committee was established in response to an initiative by the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, to assess the safety of liquefied petroleum gas systems in buildings across the emirate. One of the committee’s aims is to ensure the safety of its supply and usage by coordinating efforts, reviewing procedures and establishing standards for gas supply and installation activities, in order to prevent gas-related accidents in the Emirate. The Committee urges all contractors and suppliers to follow the circular, implement all recommended safety measures and take necessary precautions. The committee will closely monitor compliance with safety standards, ensuring a safe working environment at construction sites in order to reduce fire accidents.

All contractors and suppliers must fully comply with the safety requirements contained in the circulars. Consultants are responsible for ensuring contractors adhere to these requirements.

His Excellency Eng. Khalid Nasser Al Menhali, Executive Director of the City Planning Sector, highlighted the important role that contracting companies, consultants and developers play in adhering to the environmental, health and safety requirements at construction sites. Emphasizing the mandatory nature of complying with circulars issued by the authorities, he stressed the positive outcomes for the emirate, companies and workers in the building and construction sector when these standards are applied.

The Municipality urges consultants and developers to supervise contractors’ adherence to circulars issued and to educate workers in the building and construction sector about environmental, health and safety risks through awareness workshops, to reduce fire accidents.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and strategic partners, conducts ongoing proactive inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with circulars and specific laws by contractors, consultants and developers.

The committee, led by the Department of Energy (DoE), has twelve entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Its main responsibilities include reviewing and proposing gas-related requirements, security and safety standards, technical standards and suggesting violations, fines and penalties for violators. The committee ensures establishments and individuals comply with licenses, permits, requirements and standards for gas activities.

The committee encourages the public to communicate with it and report any irregularities detected at any construction sites by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll-free number 800555.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Energy

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy was established in 2018 with a vision of powering Abu Dhabi's economy, sustaining its people, and protecting the environment. It enacts and develops policies, regulations, and strategies to support the emirate’s energy transition, develop its people capabilities, and create an efficient energy system. It protects consumers and minimises the sector's environmental impact while ensuring the availability of dependable, safe, and affordable energy and related services by harnessing the latest technology.

For more information, please visit doe.gov.ae or follow our social media channels for the latest news and updates.

Twitter: @abudhabidoe

Instagram: @abudhabidoe

LinkedIn: Department of Energy Abu Dhabi

YouTube: Department of Energy Abu Dhabi

For inquiries, please contact us via e-mail prteam@acornstrategy.com