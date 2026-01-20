Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Mastercard, Tappy Technologies and Thales are excited to announce their collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank to launch the Fitness Payment Ring in UAE, a groundbreaking product that combines cutting-edge fitness tracking with advanced payment technology. This innovative fitness ring, promoted by a global superstar, is the first-of-its-kind to be launched by a major bank, featuring network card tokenization capabilities that enable seamless contactless payments.

The Fitness Ring is designed for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers who seek to enhance their workout experience while enjoying the convenience of modern payment solutions. With its sleek design and state-of-the-art technology, the Fitness Payment Ring not only tracks fitness metrics but also allows users to tokenize and provision their FAB - Mastercard debit and credit cards in the ring to make secure contactless payments with just a tap.

Abdelhafid Mordi, CEO of Thales in the UAE said, “Technology is at the heart of the UAE’s national vision, and this launch highlights how partnerships can bring innovation directly into people’s lives. At Thales, our role is to build a future we can all trust, and we are happy to be supporting the country’s ambitions for a secure, digital, and knowledge-driven economy with this partnership.”

The Fitness Payment Ring combines Tappy’s expertise in wearable technology with FAB’s robust banking infrastructure to deliver secure and reliable payments. At the heart of the ring, Thales provides the miniaturized secure chip that enables payment tokenization, the technology that replaces sensitive card details with digital tokens. This ensures every transaction is protected, giving users peace of mind as they make purchases on the go.

"This incredible launch with FAB, promoted by a global superstar, represents a defining moment in wearable payments. At Tappy, we are proud to collaborate with FAB on this pioneering fitness and payment ring, marking a world-first milestone for a leading bank. We sincerely appreciate the support of our partners Thales and Mastercard, whose technologies ensure secure and seamless transactions. Above all, I want to recognize the remarkable Tappy team for their dedication and brilliance in bringing this innovation to life," said Suboor Ahmed, Co-founder & COO at Tappy Technologies.

The Fitness Payment Ring is now available to customers through FAB’s online and retail banking channels, with a variety of colours and sizes to suit every style. Customers can look forward to exclusive features and updates through the accompanying mobile app, which will provide personalized insights and recommendations based on their fitness data.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

About Tappy Technologies Ltd.

Tappy Technologies Ltd. is a leading innovator in payment solutions and wearable technology, recognized as a Token Requestor - Technology Service Provider (TR-TSP). The company specializes in developing secure, user-friendly products that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, enhancing the way consumers manage their finances. With a strong focus on research and development, Tappy is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions, including contactless payment systems and wearable devices, that prioritize security and convenience. Through strategic partnerships and a dedication to innovation, Tappy Technologies Ltd. is at the forefront of transforming the fintech landscape.