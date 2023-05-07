The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is proud to announce that its undergraduate students have won first place in the universities category, for the second year in a row, at the 2022-2023 TradeQuest Programme, organised by Bahrain Bourse under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain in the presence of the Governor Mr. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj. The programme provided students with hands-on experience in financial markets and helped them acquire the skills and knowledge required to prosper in today's global marketplace.

The BIBF team led by Dr. Hamad AlSayed competed against several universities and managed to secure four prizes, including 1st Place Award in the Universities TradeQuest 2022-2023, Best Presentation, Best Financial Performance at Bahrain Bourse, Best Financial Performance at the US Market, and Highest Return at the US Market. The team consisted of Fatima Abdulwahed Muslem, Hala Hammadi, Sarah Abdulaziz Ali Hasan Taher, Hussain Ramadhan, Muhammed Zain Faisal Qadeer, Abdulaziz Loay Abdulrahman Abdulla Mohamed, and Samer Ali Mohamed Alqaed.

Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh emphasised the Institute's commitment to providing students with the right skills and knowledge to succeed in their careers, stating, "Initiatives like TradeQuest promote financial literacy and education among young people in Bahrain, and we are proud of our students' achievements."

"We are proud of our student's exceptional performance in the TradeQuest Challenge 2022-2023 and are proud of our team's well-developed investment and trading skills. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to providing quality education and preparing our students for success in the financial industry. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to ensuring our students are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in their careers, and this experience will undoubtedly help our students achieve their goals," said Ms. Zeeba Askar, Head of Banking & Finance Centre at the BIBF.

Furthermore, Head of Academics Centre at the BIBF, Dr. Haifa Khalaf, commended the students' outstanding performance and underlined the BIBF's commitment to providing students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences necessary to excel in the financial industry. She stated, "We will continue to support our students and provide them with opportunities to develop and excel in their chosen fields."

The TradeQuest programme provides a simulation-based experience of investment, where students learn the systems and regulations implemented at both Bahrain Bourse and New York Stock Exchange, analyse and select shares to invest in, and manage a portfolio of shares, in addition to presentation, teamwork, conflict and time management skills. The program is conducted over three phases, with evaluation based on the team's strategy, investment, and financial performance, as well as the overall cooperation and coordination between team members.