The Ma’an Social Incubator (MSI), is designed to support the next wave of social entrepreneurs through providing funding, networking, mentorship and more.

Entrepreneurship for Social Impact welcomes start-ups which aim to improve the lives of various societal groups to apply to be part of the programme by July 19.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has launched its 9th Social Incubator programme, Entrepreneurship for Social Impact, to support start-ups, led by at least one Emirati youth, who are developing solutions to social priorities in Abu Dhabi.

The programme is designed to support social entrepreneurs and enable them to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to address social priorities in Abu Dhabi. The 9th MSI Cohort is organised as part of the strategic partnership between the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an and startAD, the business accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, to offer a unique chance for social entrepreneurs to develop their social impact enterprises and elevate their businesses.

As an innovative mechanism to drive impact through entrepreneurship, The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is taking applications from start-ups who are improving the lives of societal groups including People of Determination Services, Senior Citizens Care and Dignity, Youth Rehabilitation and Support, Blue Collar Workers Safety, Health, and Skill Development, Domestic Violence Victim Support and Advocacy, Individual Reintegration and Rehabilitation, and Economic Empowerment.

As part of the cohort, MSI will host 10-15 promising start-ups and provide them with numerous resources for networking and mentorship, creating a dynamic work environment built on collaboration and innovation in which teams can thrive.

His Excellency Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director - Social Incubation & Contracting - The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said: “The Ma’an Social Incubator is built to encourage ideation and facilitate of innovative social enterprises. We recognise that there are a number of impact making start-ups that we are committed to advance and have launched the 9th cohort under a much broader theme which enables us to expand this opportunity to many more innovative entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurship for Social Impact welcomes start-ups who are supporting various groups, and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an looks to further elevate this great work by providing funding, mentorship, networking and further investment opportunities to achieve maximum societal impact and sustainable solutions to Abu Dhabi’s social priorities.”

Ramesh Jagannathan, Managing Director of startAD, commented: “Young Emiratis of this generation have an important role to play in driving positive social, cultural, and economic change. Globally, social enterprises generate approximately AED 2 trillion in annual revenue while improving lives, fostering innovation, and promoting collaboration.

In just two years, the partnership between the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and startAD has advanced 35 social impact startups, 12 of them founded by Emiratis who are addressing food security, recycling, access to water, social cohesion, education, and more, furthering Abu Dhabi as the global center of social innovation. This cohort will be the first to focus exclusively on Emirati youth working towards building positive social impact and economic growth.

I invite the wider community to join the program as innovators, partners, mentors, and advocates to elevate the program and be a part of the change.”

Applications for the 9th cohort are due by July 19, 2024 and the teams selected will benefit from a range of tailored opportunities that will help them shape the future of their start-up, including funding based on milestone achievements. Other assets will include empowering workshops and training geared to help them understand how to scale their business, expert mentorship and coaching, access to private and government partners to network with to build partnerships and connections with local and global investors, workspaces, and alumni benefits with access to tech discounts, masterclasses, endorsement for golden visa, post-program support and more.

Operating under the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an has supported projects in education, health, environment, and social sectors. Through collaborations with the Third Sector, government, and private entities, Ma’an helps amplify a culture of social participation, while aiming to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a key destination in which to live and work.

For more information about Cohort 9 of the Ma’an Social Incubator programme, visit: https://l.maan.gov.ae/en-cohort9

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an generates genuine social impact by enabling the growth of the Third Sector, social enterprises, and voluntary groups – and creating collaboration with public and private organisations to drive social innovation.

Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective to support innovative solutions and contribute to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions to social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, the social sector and infrastructure.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.