Grassobbio, Bergamo - The Tesmec Group, leader in the market of technologies dedicated to infrastructure for the transport of electricity, data and materials, as well as technologies for the cultivation of quarries and surface mines, is pleased to announce its participation in the African Mining Indaba, the most important event in the mining sector, which will take place from 5 to 8 February 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa.

For over 30 years, African Mining Indaba has been the benchmark for investment and innovation in the industry, thus providing a unique opportunity for the global mining community and industry leaders to meet, discuss and discover the latest innovations in technology and sustainability.

After the success of the Future Mineral Forum, the event dedicated to the creation of resilient and responsible mining value chains held from 10 to 11 January 2024 in Saudi Arabia, the Tesmec Group will play a leading role at this event, presenting its cutting-edge strategy in the field of "smart mining", an approach focused on innovative technologies for automation, electrification and digitalization, through solutions aimed at increasing productivity, improving reliability, reducing environmental impact and offering significant cost savings for the mining industry.

Tesmec will be present at the African Mining Indaba 2024 with its own stand, at which the Group’s team of experts will be available to visitors to answer questions and deepen the company’s commitment to promoting progress in the mining sector through its surface miner technologies.

The Group, which has always maintained a constant dialogue with the institutions, also on this occasion has scheduled meetings with local representatives of institutions responsible for the promotion and internationalization of Italian companies.

For more information and to book meetings during the event, please contact: marketing.trenchers@tesmec.com

For further information:

Tesmec S.p.A.

Fjorela Puce

Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: ir@tesmec.com

Image Building - Media Relations

Alfredo Mele, Carlo Musa

E-mail:tesmec@imagebuilding.it

Tesmec Group

Tesmec Group is active in the design, production and marketing of systems and integrated solutions for the construction, maintenance, and diagnostics of infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) for the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for quarries and surface mining. The Group operates in the following sectors: - Energy. Tesmec Group designs, manufactures, and markets machines and integrated systems for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground power lines, fibre optic networks (Stringing segment), as well as advanced equipment and systems for the automation, efficiency, management and monitoring of high, medium and low voltage electrical networks and substations (Energy Automation Segment); - Trencher. Tesmec Group carries out the design, production, sale and rental of trencher machines functional to four types of activities (excavation and mines, excavations for the installation of pipelines, for the construction of telecommunication and optical fibre infrastructures, excavations for the construction of underground power networks), as well as the provision of specialized excavation services. The trencher machines are rented by the Group both with the operator (hot rental or wet rental) and without the operator (cold rental or dry rental); - Railway. The Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the installation and maintenance of the railway catenary, devices for the diagnostics of the railway catenary and track, as well as customized machines for special operations on the line.

Born in Italy in 1951 and led by the Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni, the Group counts on more than 1000 employees and has its production sites in Grassobbio (Bergamo), Sirone (Lecco), Monopoli (Bari) and Bitetto (Bari) in Italy, Alvarado (Texas) in the USA and Durtal in France. It relies on three research and development units in Fidenza (Parma), Padua and Patrica (Frosinone). Listed on the EURONEXT STAR MILAN of the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, the Group boasts a global commercial presence through foreign subsidiaries and sales offices in the USA, in South Africa, West Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Qatar and China.

In its development strategy, the Group intends to consolidate its position as a solution provider in the three abovementioned business areas, by exploiting the trends of energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.