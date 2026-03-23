Promotions from within alongside external experience signal long-term investment in local leadership

Expanded partnership supports clients facing increased regulatory, governance and commercial pressure

UAE: Grant Thornton UAE has announced ten new Partner appointments as part of the firm’s continued expansion in the UAE, adding senior leadership across multiple service lines at a time of sustained client demand and market change.

The new Partners are Sameer Abdi, Partner and Head of Advisory; Chris Quinn, Audit Partner; Hani Zeidan, Audit Partner; Ahmad Chit, Forensics Partner; Ahmed Afify, Audit Partner; Haris Saigal, Audit Partner; Rajeev Patel, Financial Due Diligence Partner; Anand Balasubramanian, Partner and Head of Risk & Compliance Advisory; Veronica Fox, People Partner; and Richard Hills, Partner, Head of Risk Innovation & Digital Forensics.

The expansion of the partnership comes as organisations across the UAE operate in an environment shaped by increased regulatory complexity, heightened scrutiny and the growing impact of technology on business and transaction models. Businesses are increasingly seeking senior judgement and practical advice that combines sector expertise with an understanding of data, automation and technology-enabled value creation, particularly across transactions, restructuring and governance. Grant Thornton UAE has continued to strengthen its senior leadership in response, drawing on both long-standing internal leaders and experienced professionals from the market.

Two of the appointments, Ahmed Afify and Haris Saigal, follow promotions from within the firm. Their progression reflects the firm’s approach to building leadership over time, with experience rooted in the local market and developed through long-term client relationships.

Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE, said: “These appointments recognise people who have earned the confidence of clients and colleagues through the quality of their work and the way they lead. Each Partner brings a clear understanding of the market, strong professional judgement and a responsibility that extends beyond individual engagements. That responsibility matters, both to our clients and to the wider business community.”

Jim Peko, CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors LLC, points to the depth of leadership emerging across the firm. “The UAE is not only an important market for us – it is a driving force within our 24,000-strong platform,” he says. “The leadership emerging here, grounded in deep local insight and matched with our multinational ambition, reflects the strength of our platform and the exceptional people who power it. The UAE plays a pivotal role in delivering the seamless crossborder experience our clients expect, and it continues to set the pace for what excellence looks like across Grant Thornton.”

Steve Tennant, CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors for Europe, Middle East and Africa, emphasises the importance of judgement in a changing environment - “What clients value most today is advisers who truly understand the forces reshaping the markets they operate in and who recognise the responsibility that comes with staying ahead of that change,” he says. “As the professional services landscape evolves at unprecedented speed, these new appointments demonstrate the forward looking perspective needed to navigate what’s next.”

With an expanded partnership in place, Grant Thornton UAE continues to build its presence in the market with a long-term view, focused on experience, continuity and trusted relationships.

About Grant Thornton UAE

Grant Thornton UAE is a leading professional services firm, providing audit & assurance, tax and advisory services across multiple industries. We have served public and private sector clients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for almost 60 years and are committed to delivering quality and excellence driven by fresh thinking, diverse perspectives, and a personalised approach.

Since April 2025, Grant Thornton UAE has been part of a multinational platform established by Grant Thornton Advisors LLC in the US.

It is also part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

About Grant Thornton Advisors LLC

Grant Thornton Advisors LLC provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services. It is one of two specialized entities known as Grant Thornton in the US, alongside Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services.

In January 2025, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform. The platform offers a premier advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. With offices across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of more than 20,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Grant Thornton LLP is a CPA firm, while Grant Thornton Advisors LLC is not.

“Grant Thornton” refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.