Dubai, UAE : Cutting energy costs, reducing loss, and downtime, Teledyne FLIR, is all set to showcase their Electric Utility Solutions product portfolio at Middle East Energy 2024 scheduled from 16th to 18th April at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Exhibiting at Stand H4 E30, Teledyne FLIR will showcase energy-saving solutions such as Industrial Acoustic Imaging Camera, Handheld Thermal Cameras, Fixed Thermal Cameras, and Test & Measurement equipment.

The ground-breaking product on display is the FLIR Si2-Pro™, an industrial acoustic imaging camera for partial discharge detection, pressurized leak detection and mechanical fault detection. The FLIR Si2-Pro helps you significantly lower costs associated with mechanical bearing issues and partial discharge on electrical equipment. It also enables you to drastically reduce leaks in your facilities, cutting down expenses related to compressed air and gas leaks. With the Si2 series, you'll experience the best-in-class performance, decision support, fleet management, and enterprise data integration available.

In addition to the FLIR Si2-Pro™, Teledyne FLIR will also showcase the following solutions:

FLIR Exx-Series

The FLIR E76, E86 and E96 offers a range of full-featured handheld thermal cameras fit for every budget, making all your inspections more convenient. To make your processes even more efficient, you can also pair your camera with a FLIR FlexView™ dual field-of-view lens to easily switch from wide-area to telephoto scanning, providing you with a comprehensive solution that involves much less hassle, effort, and time.

FLIR T-Series

Whether it's your responsibility to maintain a factory's uptime or keep the power flowing through distribution networks, FLIR T-Series thermal cameras offer the flexibility, precision, and features needed to inspect equipment safely and prevent breakdowns. From the 180° optical block rotation on T500-Series models, to the OSX™ Precision HDIR optical system designed exclusively for the T1K, the T-Series offers the next level in design and performance.

FLIR G306 Optical Gas Imaging (OGI)

The FLIR G306, a portable, non-contact innovative Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera is used to safely and efficiently scan sulphur hexafluoride (SF₆), ammonia (NH), ethylene (C₂H₄), and other industrial harmful gas leaks in various environments without interfering with electric utility delivery or shutting down industrial operations.

FLIR and EXTECH Test & Measurement Equipment

Intelligent and tough, FLIR and EXTECH Test & Measurement instruments are designed to meet the challenges of your industrial application.

For more details on innovations and offerings visit Teledyne FLIR stand H4.E30

Date: 16th- 18th April, 2024.

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre.

-ENds-

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.