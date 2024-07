Dubai – TechBridge Distribution, the leading Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, is thrilled to announce its partnership with DerSecur, a comprehensive application security solution provider, known for its innovative DerScanner tool that integrates multiple security testing methodologies to provide robust application security. This collaboration is set to redefine the cybersecurity landscape for TechBridge's extensive network of channel partners and customers across the region.

G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, recognizes DerScanner as a High Performer for Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Software Composition Analysis (SCA).

Recently recognized by Forrester among notable SAST and SCA vendors, DerScanner is a leading application security solution that integrates Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Software Composition Analysis (SCA)within a single platform. Recognized for its user-friendly and seamlessly integrated approach, DerScanner aligns with the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) standards being a MITRE-certified solution. It supports an unparalleled number of programming languages (43), including polyglot applications, and significantly reduces false positives with its proprietary Confi AI technology.

DerScanner’s comprehensive suite empowers organizations to identify vulnerabilities and undocumented features in the code of mobile and web applications, providing enhanced oversight of customer-facing application security. With the ability to analyze both the original source code and compiled binary code, DerScanner provides a robust solution for securing both newly developed and legacy applications.

DerScanner's Software Composition Analysis (SCA) component enhances application security by proactively identifying vulnerabilities and licensing issues in third-party and open-source components. Going beyond simple vulnerability scanning, it provides a datadriven health score for each package, enabling informed decision-making, efficient remediation, and avoidance of legal risks. With DerScanner SCA, organizations can confidently build secure, compliant software and minimize exposure to zero-day exploits and supply chain attacks.

Steve Lockie, Managing Director of TechBridge, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with DerSecur and introduce DerScanner, their state-of-the-art application security solution to the MEA region. DerScanner’s capabilities are crucial for securing fixed and mobile applications. DerScanner, used by hundreds of leading organizations, offers a unique blend of static and dynamic analysis, along with software composition analysis, to mitigate application vulnerabilities and open-source risks. This partnership significantly enhances our offerings, enabling our partners to deliver top-tier security solutions to their clients."

Andy Dankevich, Chief Marketing Officer of DerScanner, remarked, “Partnering with TechBridge is a strategic move for us as we expand our footprint in the MEA region.

TechBridge’s deep market knowledge, extensive network, and commitment to value-added distribution make them the ideal partner for us. We are confident that together, we will set new benchmarks in application security and support our mutual goal of safeguarding digital assets against evolving cyber threats.”

Dankevich reminisced, “Years ago we focused on enhancing the Confi AI Engine to reduce false positives findings – a key performance parameter for any code analyzer. The presentday Confi AI Engine is the result of years of scientific development, with an entire team of researchers behind each new version. The convergence of science and technology made it possible for us to achieve a real breakthrough, significantly reduce false positives and save time for the security and development team.

Some of the Key Features of DerScanner includes:

Supports 43 programming languages.

Analyzes 9 types of binary and executable files.

Utilizes 10+ methods of static analysis.

Deployed in 45+ countries.

Continuous development and pursuit of scientific progress”

About TechBridge MEA:

TechBridge MEA is a premier technology distributor, recognized as the leading Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) for Mobility, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Virtualization, Networking, and Unified Communications. Serving the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Libya and Jordan, TechBridge collaborates with industry-leading vendors to deliver state-of-the-art technologies and value-added services. Our holistic approach includes tailored IT solutions, optimized logistics, financial services, marketing support, and technical expertise.

For more information, please reach out to TechBridge Distribution Press/Media contact – Julie James - julie@kairoscollective.co