Barcelona, Spain – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced its membership in the AI-RAN Alliance, a global initiative committed to fostering the development and deployment of AI-driven solutions within Radio Access Networks (RAN). This collaboration will enable Tech Mahindra to help its customers, enterprises, and partners navigate the evolving telecom landscape.

As a significant player in the telecom systems integration sector, Tech Mahindra will leverage its expertise in network architecture, AI, Open RAN, and 5G technologies to support the alliance’s mission of accelerating innovation and enhancing the efficiency of next-generation networks. Through its membership in the AI-RAN Alliance, Tech Mahindra will work alongside industry leaders to create AI-powered RAN solutions that improve network performance, optimize operational costs, and open new opportunities for telecom providers worldwide. Membership also ensures alignment with global industry standards, enhancing service reliability and delivering more efficient and scalable solutions.

Manish Mangal, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom & Global Business Head, Network Services at Tech Mahindra, said, “AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is actively shaping networks today. Initiatives like AI-RAN Alliance enable Tech Mahindra to collaborate with telecom operators, vendors, and AI experts to develop cutting-edge, future-ready solutions. With our experience in systems integration and a robust network of strategic partnerships, we are well-poised to drive the AI and 5G revolution, enabling efficient and scalable networks globally.”

Being part of this alliance positions Tech Mahindra as an industry leader in the rapidly evolving telecom sector, showcasing its commitment to innovation. Alliance members will leverage their technology expertise and collective leadership to focus on three main areas of research and innovation:

AI for RAN – advancing RAN capabilities through AI to improve spectral efficiency.

– advancing RAN capabilities through AI to improve spectral efficiency. AI and RAN – integrating AI and RAN processes to utilize infrastructure more effectively and generate new AI-driven revenue opportunities.

– integrating AI and RAN processes to utilize infrastructure more effectively and generate new AI-driven revenue opportunities. AI on RAN – deploying AI services at the network edge through RAN to increase operational efficiency and offer new services to mobile users.

Network operators in the alliance will spearhead the testing and implementation of these technologies, developed through the collaborative efforts of member companies and universities.

Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the AI-RAN Alliance and Principal Fellow of SoftBank Corp.'s Research Institute of Advanced Technology, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Tech Mahindra to the AI-RAN Alliance as we continue to drive innovation at the intersection of AI and next-generation networks. Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise in network architecture, AI, Open RAN, and 5G technologies will be invaluable in advancing our mission to create AI-native RAN solutions that enhance network performance and efficiency. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of intelligent, AI RAN-powered telecom networks.”

The membership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s vision to enable intelligent, intent-driven, open, and simpler networks. This initiative emphasizes not only the deployment and management of these networks but also aims to effectively address the diverse use cases that exist today and those anticipated in the future.

About AI-RAN Alliance

The AI-RAN Alliance is a collaborative consortium focused on enabling the evolution and advancement of AI integration into RAN. Established in 2024, the alliance strives to promote innovation, establish best practices, and drive the development of AI technologies that enhance the performance, efficiency, and flexibility of RAN systems used in telecommunications. For more information, visit: https://ai-ran.org/

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

