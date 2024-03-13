

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TBWA\RAAD has been recognized in Fast Company Middle East's prestigious list of Best Workplaces for Women in 2024.

The inaugural edition of Best Workplaces for Women celebrates companies across the Middle East that effectively empower female employees at all levels by prioritizing their well-being, fostering inclusive work environments, and facilitating a conducive space for clear thinking, creative innovation, and work-life balance.

TBWA\RAAD emerged as a standout amidst numerous nominations for its dedication to fostering gender equality and holistic empowerment within the workplace. This commitment is evident through a multifaceted approach, including the agency’s recruitment process, its revamped “Performance & Growth Program” promoting inclusivity and transparency in evaluations, and various employee-focused initiatives such as the “4 Weeks Work From Anywhere” benefit and the “Pause to Recharge” program.

Commenting on the recognition, Reda Raad, CEO at TBWA\RAAD, said, "We are truly honored to be included in Fast Company's inaugural list of Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East. This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering women within our organization, fostering a culture that is genuinely supportive, flexible, and equitable, where women feel represented, engaged, and empowered to thrive."

Addressing the launch of the list, Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East, stated, "Best Workplaces for Women is an initiative we take great pride in launching, acknowledging organizations that are actively working towards gender equality. This list exemplifies the significant progress the Middle East is making in fostering more inclusive cultures, and we are delighted to spotlight their achievements."

