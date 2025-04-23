ABU DHABI, UAE – TAQA Distribution, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has signed a strategic agreement with ADGM, the leading International financial Centre in the region to enhance utility management services for residential tenants withing its jurisdiction on Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands. The agreement was signed in the presence of Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, and Hamad Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority.

Under this partnership, TAQA Distribution will manage billing, payment processing, and customer relationship management (CRM) services related to authority fees, streamlining the tenancy experience for over 16,000 residents across both islands.

By integrating tenancy related fees into a bespoke power and water utilities bill within the ADGM system, this collaboration simplifies the process from lease application to bill payments and account closures. This initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, ensuring a seamless, fully automated journey at every stage of the tenancy lifecycle.

Over the next 12 months, tenants will transition to the new system, benefiting from enhanced service efficiency and digital-first solutions. As part of the agreement, TAQA Distribution will manage the collection and administration of Authority fees related to tenancy contracts, further streamlining processes for residents.

Omar Alhashmi, Chief Executive Officer of TAQA Distribution, said: “This partnership with ADGM emphasizes our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery. By integrating technology and automation, we are transforming how residents interact with their utilities, by gradually combining a host of other services rendered for the customer across Abu Dhabi within a unified bill, this makes the process of payments in the emirate simpler and faster."

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, said: “Our strategic collaboration with TAQA Distribution introduces a structured, efficient approach to utility management for Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands. By integrating TAQA Distribution’s expertise within ADGM’s ecosystem, we are enhancing resident experience and service standards. This partnership reflects our broader commitment to strategic initiatives that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s urban infrastructure and support its long-term growth.”

Beyond this partnership, TAQA Distribution, through its new service TQD+, offers private electricity and water services through its comprehensive Operation & Maintenance solutions, alongside Design & Build services that ensure best-in-class infrastructure development and management tailored to Abu Dhabi’s growing communities.

This agreement reinforces the shared commitment of TAQA Distribution and ADGM to setting new benchmarks in service excellence, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction, supporting the evolving needs of Abu Dhabi’s residential sector.

About TAQA Distribution

TAQA Distribution is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), responsible for the planning, operation, maintenance, and enhancement of electricity and water distribution networks. Serving over 1,080,000 service points, the company delivers reliable, efficient, and sustainable utility services through an advanced and resilient infrastructure. With a strong focus on innovation, digital integration, and customer experience, TAQA Distribution plays a vital role in enabling smart energy solutions. The company is committed to supporting TAQA’s broader vision of providing secure, clean, and affordable power and water, while contributing to the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals. For more details on TAQA Distribution, please visit www.taqadistribution.com or follow us on social media: @TAQADistribution

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub, serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

